Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said he doesn’t have another player on his roster that takes more swings and does more behind-the-scenes work than Eli Pratt.

The Wildcat senior catcher had been struggling at the plate entering Monday’s District 3 Class 5A baseball quarterfinal against Shippensburg. And through two at-bats against starting pitcher Troy Chamberlin — a strikeout and a fly out to left — it appeared that might continue.

Then came a third try at Ship’s right-hander.

Pratt barreled up Chamberlin’s two-strike fastball in the bottom of the fifth inning. The ball cut through the sun-baked sky and drifted into right field, clearing the towering fence at Rickenbach-Shirley Field for a three-run home run to key an 8-0 win for the Wildcats over the Greyhounds.

On the bump, Mechanicsburg southpaw Reese Young pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and retired the final 15 batters he faced.

“I saw the fastball out of his hand,” Pratt said. “I was seeing his fastball pretty well today, and I just put a good swing on it.”

Pratt’s three-run shot sparked a four-run fifth for the ‘Cats (16-6) and led to a seven-run lead. Following the home run, Cody Fey lasered an RBI double into right, and Jeff Lougee cranked a solo shot to lead off the sixth for the eighth and final run.

“There was a week or two where maybe it wasn’t as good as he hoped it would be,” McAllister said of Pratt. “And we tell them, ‘The regular season’s over now. What you do from here on out, this is what people are going to remember.’ And they’re good kids. They work really hard. They root for each other.

“I’m thrilled for him. His last couple days in practice have been better. That resiliency paid off today.”

Mechanicsburg belted out 12 hits between Chamberlin and reliever Brady Maciejewski. Chamberlin was responsible for six of the eight runs in 4 2/3 innings, including another three that came across in the second and third frames.

Fey’s second-inning RBI single drove in the first run, and a Kale Clark single into center built a 2-0 advantage. Shawn Karpaitis looped a single into left in the third and posted Lougee.

The insurance helped Young settle on the mound. Through two innings, the Greyhounds (12-9) created loud contact, and hard hits from Chamberlin and Everson Weller, a single and a double, resulted in traffic on the base paths.

“I think I just started pounding the zone early,” Young said. “Once we got those two runs, I felt a little more confident. So I think I just hit the zone, and we just rolled and rolled.”

Young struck out seven, using a mix of fastballs and off-speed to generate whiffs. The southpaw exited with two outs left to conserve his pitch count, and Fey polished off the victory with a popout and a strikeout.

“His curve ball was up a little bit the first two innings, and they hit a couple balls hard on him,” McAllister said. “But then I thought he started throwing a little harder from that point on, and he was really good.”

Monday’s win advances the Wildcats to Thursday’s semifinals opposite Warwick, a 2-1 winner over Exeter. The triumph also guaranteed a PIAA tournament berth, the program’s fourth trip to the state tournament, and its first since 2011.

Shippensburg dropped to the consolation bracket and will face Exeter Thursday. The ‘Hounds can still qualify for states through consolations.

“It just creates a lot of energy for the team,” Pratt said. “And confidence.”

