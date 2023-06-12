Citing anticipated inclement weather and early travel times, the PIAA announced postponements for several semifinal games scheduled for Monday.

Rescheduled games included the Class 3A baseball semifinal between Camp Hill and Saucon Valley and the Class 5A softball semifinal between Northern and Abington Heights.

The showdown between the Lions and Panthers has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.

The semifinal between the Polar Bears and Comets has been pushed back to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Patriots Park in Allentown.

Other baseball postponements included Class 5A semifinals between Greencastle-Antrim and Strath Haven, and Monsignor Bonner and Shaler, the Class 4A semifinal between Archbishop Wood and Dallas and the Class A semifinal between Dock Mennonite and DuBois Central Catholic.

Cumberland Valley's Class 6A softball semifinal against Hempfield scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Saint Francis University remained on as scheduled.

Monday's weather forecast featured a 97% chance for precipitation in the Carlisle area with thunderstorms expected across central Pennsylvania.

For further updates on Monday's PIAA schedule, check out cumberlink.com/sports/high-school.

