CRESSON — The PIAA postponed Monday’s 6A baseball semifinal between Cedar Cliff and Mount Lebanon at Mount Aloysius College, rescheduling the game for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Both the Colts and Blue Devils made the trip to Cresson Monday with an anticipated start time of 4:30 p.m. However, a Class A semifinal between Southern Fulton and Clarion, originally slated for 2 p.m., was delayed until 3:45 due to inclement weather.

According to Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest, the Colts and Blue Devils’ contest needed to start by 6 p.m. under PIAA rules because the Mount Aloysius complex does not have lighting.

“I was just being told by my athletic director is they didn't want to start the game at like 6:30 and be able to call the game because of darkness,” Secrest said. “I guess a couple years ago it happened to Warwick. There was a bunch of rain delays, so they didn't want both teams to have to deal with a situation like that.”

Cedar Cliff and Mount Lebanon will make a second four-hour round trip Tuesday.

“They’re focused. They’re ready to go,” Secrest said of his team. “I told these guys, ‘Listen, sometimes things happen for a reason.’ We're gonna deal with what cards are dealt, and we'll be ready to go tomorrow.”

The PIAA announced postponements for several other semifinal games scheduled for Monday.

Rescheduled games included the Class 3A baseball semifinal between Camp Hill and Saucon Valley and the Class 5A softball semifinal between Northern and Abington Heights.

The showdown between the Lions and Panthers has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.

The semifinal between the Polar Bears and Comets has been pushed back to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Patriots Park in Allentown.

Other baseball postponements were Class 5A semifinals between Greencastle-Antrim and Strath Haven, and Monsignor Bonner and Shaler, the Class 4A semifinal between Archbishop Wood and Dallas and the Class A semifinal between Dock Mennonite and DuBois Central Catholic.

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley