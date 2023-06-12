Citing anticipated inclement weather and early travel times, the PIAA announced postponements for several semifinal games scheduled for Monday.

Among them was the Class 3A semifinal between Camp Hill and Saucon Valley.

The showdown between the Lions and Panthers has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.

Other postponements included Class 5A semifinals between Greencastle-Antrim and Strath Haven, and Monsignor Bonner and Shaler, the Class 4A semifinal between Archbishop Wood and Dallas and the Class A semifinal between Dock Mennonite and DuBois Central Catholic.

Monday's weather forecast featured a 97% chance for precipitation in the Carlisle area with thunderstorms expected across central Pennsylvania.

For further updates on Monday's PIAA schedule, check out cumberlink.com/sports/high-school.

Photos: East Pennsboro Blue Mountain PIAA Class 4A first-round game