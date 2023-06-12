Sentinel Staff
Citing anticipated inclement weather and early travel times, the PIAA announced postponements for several semifinal games scheduled for Monday.
Among them was the Class 3A semifinal between Camp Hill and Saucon Valley.
The showdown between the Lions and Panthers has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.
Other postponements included Class 5A semifinals between Greencastle-Antrim and Strath Haven, and Monsignor Bonner and Shaler, the Class 4A semifinal between Archbishop Wood and Dallas and the Class A semifinal between Dock Mennonite and DuBois Central Catholic.
Monday's weather forecast featured a 97% chance for precipitation in the Carlisle area with thunderstorms expected across central Pennsylvania.
Photos: East Pennsboro Blue Mountain PIAA Class 4A first-round game
East Pennsboro's Aaron Angelo during the first inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's bench cheers their teammates on during the first inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Nick Kirkessner hits a double and brings in two runs during the first inning of a PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Josh Angelo, left and Andrew Swenson score two runs off a double hit by Nick Kirkessner during the first inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Nick Kirkessner, back, crosses home plate to score a run during the first inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Lucas Martz, left, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the catch from Blue Mountain's Tyler Miller during the second inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Chase Deibler, right, survives the pick off attempt at first base from Blue Mountain's Robert Gormley during the third inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game Monday evening in Enola
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Chase Deibler, front, is tagged out at second base by Blue Mountain's Tyler Miller during the third inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro has a quick conference on the mound during the fourth inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Andrew Swenson gets walked during the fourth inning of a PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Lucas Martz, right, score a run during the fourth inning of their PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Hunter Case fires in a strike during the fifth inning of a PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Blue Mountain Monday evening in Enola.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
