The 2023 PIAA boys basketball tournament begins Friday with first-round games as Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Trinity embark on their hopeful journey to Hershey's Giant Center and a state title.

The Wildcats kick off the local slate with a Class 5A matchup Friday against North Hills in Pittsburgh. CV and Trinity play Saturday in 6A and 3A first-round matchups, hosting Garnet Valley and Vaux Big Picture.

Ahead of first tip-off, here’s an in-depth look into each matchup.

Class 6A

District 1-No. 7 Garnet Valley (17-9) at District 3-No. 2 Cumberland Valley (21-4)

When/where: Saturday, 3 p.m., at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: CV advanced to its third District 3 championship as a program but fell short of its first title in a 55-54 overtime loss to top-seeded and 24-time D3 champion Reading. As the second seed in the District 3 tournament, the Eagles were awarded a first-round bye and made their way through the bracket with quarterfinal and semifinal wins over Wilson and Hempfield.

GV went 2-2 in District 1 tournament play, defeating Methacton 73-69 in the second-round before suffering setbacks to Spring-Ford (56-38) and Central Bucks East (61-51). The Jaguars captured seventh place with an 88-52 win against North Penn.

Up next: Saturday’s winner qualifies for the second round — scheduled for Wednesday — and would face the winner of District 11 champion Parkland and District 1 10 seed West Chester Henderson.

Notes: The Eagles have soared back to the PIAA tournament for the second straight year and for the third time in the last four seasons. Saturday’s appearance will be CV’s 11th all-time in states. A victory Saturday would be the Eagles’ third entry into the second round and their first since 1995 (the same year CV last qualified for the District 3 final until this season).

The Jaguars reached the second round of states last year where they fell to Scranton 52-49 in overtime. Garnet is making its fifth PIAA appearance as a program and has advanced to the second round of the bracket twice (1997 and 2022).

Senior Nolan Gilbert has been CV’s postseason spark, averaging 16 points per game. Sophomore Nolan Buzalka joins Gilbert in double figures with 13 points on average. The Jaguars are led by 6-foot-6 senior Logan McKee.

Class 5A

District 3-No. 4 Mechanicsburg (18-8) at District 7-No. 3 North Hills (20-6)

When/where: Friday, 6 p.m., North Hills Middle School, 55 Rochester Road, Pittsburgh (15229)

How they got here: Mechanicsburg punched its ticket to the PIAA dance with a 52-44 D3 first-round victory against Greencastle. The Wildcats went on to stun Warwick 42-39 on a quarterfinal buzzer beater to then drop decisions to Manheim Central and Hershey and finish fourth in the tournament.

North Hills placed third in the District 7 playoffs with a 67-51 win against Gateway. The Indians topped Kiski Area 76-71 and Fox Chapel 67-62 in the first two rounds before dropping a 67-51 affair to Penn Hills.

Up next: Friday’s winner draws the winner of District 3 champion Exeter (23-6) vs. District 7 No. 7 seed Fox Chapel (15-11) in Tuesday’s second round.

Notes: In his first year at Mechanicsburg, head coach Mike Gaffey has guided the Wildcats back to the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2017. Friday marks Mechanicsburg’s seventh state playoff berth and a win would give the ‘Cats their fourth first-round triumph. Mechanicsburg has advanced as far as the quarterfinals in state tournament play.

North Hills is also making its first state appearance since 2017 and its seventh all-time. The Indians have one preliminary and one first-round victory under their belt, the last coming in 2016. Their only trip to the second round — in 2016 — ended with a 74-69 overtime loss to Carlisle.

Mechanicsburg will rely on the guard play of Josh Smith and Chance Yanoksi to set the tone offensively. Smith is averaging 14.7 points per game in the postseason while Yanoski averages 14.2, including a 24-point outing against Manheim Central.

The Wildcats face their tallest and toughest task yet in North Hills 6-8 junior Royce Parham. Parham is a four-star recruit, according to rivals.com, and claims 13 Division I scholarship offers from schools including Penn State, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Virginia, Maryland, Indiana and Texas. Parham averaged nearly 21 points per game as a sophomore and is ranked No. 82 nationally in the 2024 class.

Class 3A

District 12-No. 6 Vaux Big Picture (18-8) at District 3-No. 1 Trinity (22-3)

When/where: Saturday, 3 p.m., Trinity High School

How they got here: Trinity left little doubt in its District 3 title run, downing Oley Valley 78-51 in the District 3 semifinals and doubling down with a 71-42 victory against Delone Catholic to capture its 19th district title.

Vaux Big Picture opened District 12 tournament play with a 48-44 setback to Central but clawed back in consolations with a 56-53 win against MAST Community Charter. String Theory clipped Vaux in the fifth-place game behind a 68-66 decision.

Up next: The winner schedules a second-round meeting with District 12 runner-up MCS or District 11 bronze medalist Palmerton for Wednesday.

Notes: Trinity starts chasing a third PIAA title with a first-round victory Saturday. The Shamrocks have qualified for the PIAA tournament each year since 2012 — minus 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic where only the district champions advanced — and secured a first-round win each of those postseasons except for 2014.

Vaux Big Picture’s entry into the PIAA dance is its first since 2013. The school was formerly known as Vaux Roberts until it closed in 2014 before reopening in 2017 under the new name. Prior to the shift, Vaux reeled in the 2013 PIAA Class A title and made three straight state appearances from 2011-13.

Trinity is led by Mid-Penn regular-season leading scorer Owen Schlager (20.6 points per game) and has a strong secondary punch in 6-10 senior Mike Bednostin (12.8) and 6-7 senior Adelphe Cisse (10.5). Junior guard Maki Hill heads Vaux’s scoring attack with 20.3 points per game while junior forward Cameron Rembert is a valuable second option with 12.2 points.

