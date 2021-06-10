PIAA Baseball: Trinity's historic season ends in Class 3A quarterfinals against Lake Lehman

Maika Niu, Payton Warner and Ethan Pfeffer accounted for the three Shamrock hits.

Standing out

While the Knights’ southpaw quieted the Trinity bats, Pfeffer held up his end of the bargain for the Shamrocks. Pfeffer fired a full six innings, scattering nine knocks on two runs (one earned), two free passes and one strikeout.

“Ethan Pfeffer. … What a gamer,” Cap said of his starter. “I told everyone in the huddle, 99 times out of 100, if you have a starting pitcher that can give you that kind of an effort, you're going to win that ballgame. Unfortunately, today, Ty was just a little bit better.”

Entering Thursday’s quarterfinals, the Knights were coming off a deluge of runs (13) Monday against Loyalsock Township and were owners of an eight run a game average through their 19 contests. Pfeffer held them to six tallies under their season average.

Up next

Trinity’s historic season concludes with a 16-8 record.

Lake-Lehman (18-2) will square off against District 3 No. 1 seed Oley Valley — who defeated Trinity in the District 3 championship — in the 3A semifinals after the Lynx squeaked by Scranton Prep Thursday 8-6.

