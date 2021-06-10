PIAA Baseball: Schuylkill Haven's unrelenting offense rolls past Camp Hill in Class 2A quarterfinals

Come the second inning, Tozzi was tacked for another pair of walks and two singles, which eventually bolstered the Schuylkill Haven lead to seven.

Camp Hill countered with a Thompson double in the right-center gap and an Andrew Spaan RBI two-bagger in the third to stop the bleeding. However, the ‘Canes hopped right back on the hitting train with Higgins contributing his third RBI to the cause in the bottom half and leadoff hitter Michael McGoey lacing an RBI single in the fourth to plate for the 10th run.

The Lions got one back in the sixth inning on a Christian Doi RBI single. He finished the afternoon with a 3-for-3 line at the dish.

By the numbers

The 13 trots to first base obviously plagued the Lions. However, the Camp Hill pitching duo of Tozzi and Doi only scattered five hits. The Lions totaled eight knocks off Quinnipiac commit Mason Ulsh.

Tozzi worked 2 2/3 innings — he re-entered in the fifth inning after leaving through 1 1/3 innings — and was chalked up for seven runs (five earned) and four walks while fanning five. Doi hurled the remaining chunk of 3 1/3 innings, warranting nine free passes. The southpaw wrung up five in the process.