PIAA Baseball: Red Land remains a group of 'great kids' and 'good role models' after Class 5A title loss

"Those kids have been stars since they were 12," Red Land coach Nate Ebbert said. "Honestly, they haven't changed at all. I knew them before they were stars. I've known them since. They're just good kids. That's all they are."

Ebbert's Patriots captured the PIAA Class 5A crown in 2019. After a pandemic-spiked season in 2020, with a lineup stripped by graduation, he didn't know what to expect on the field in 2021.

He did know that his team, whatever it looked like, would have the support of its community.

"The general public couldn't watch any sports," he said. "They were looking forward to this baseball season. Frankly, we did a pretty good job of giving them a good run."

The run brought the Patriots (25-5) to the brink of a repeat championship victory. Trailing 4-2 late, with the shadows creeping toward home plate, Red Land put runners on second and third base in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Bethel Park (22-4) starting pitcher Eric Chalus escaped the sixth with a pair of strikeouts to punctuate his afternoon, and Cody Geddes closed the program's second state title by inducing the final groundout to second.

"We needed to bring our A-plus-plus game to beat a team like that," Black Hawks coach Pat Zehnder said.