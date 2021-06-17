PIAA Baseball: Red Land remains a group of 'great kids' and 'good role models' after Class 5A title loss

STATE COLLEGE — The shadows crept across home plate of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Thursday when a ground ball to second base turned into the final out of Red Land's baseball season.
Bethel Park's players soaked in the late-day sunlight on their half of the field, celebrating their 4-2 victory in the PIAA Class 5A championship game. The vanquished Patriots huddled and held up their second-place trophy as the shadows enveloped their space in front of the dugout.
But in those shadows, as the music played and the crowd dispersed, Red Land's players — including Cole Wagner, Benny Montgomery and Kaden Peifer — lined the fence, signing baseballs and caps and gloves for the younger, wide-eyed children lined up in front of them.
"We would have loved to get a first-place trophy," said Wagner, Red Land's valedictorian committed to further his career at the University of Georgia. "What's more special is looking out and seeing that Red Sea and knowing that, despite coming up a little bit short, that they'll love us no matter what. That's what I'm really proud of. All these people have unconditional love and support for us."
For a core group of Red Land players, unconditional love has blossomed for more than a decade, when Wagner, Peifer, Ethan Phillips and Braden Kolmansberger won the United States Championship at the Little League World Series in 2015.
"Those kids have been stars since they were 12," Red Land coach Nate Ebbert said. "Honestly, they haven't changed at all. I knew them before they were stars. I've known them since. They're just good kids. That's all they are."
Ebbert's Patriots captured the PIAA Class 5A crown in 2019. After a pandemic-spiked season in 2020, with a lineup stripped by graduation, he didn't know what to expect on the field in 2021.
He did know that his team, whatever it looked like, would have the support of its community.
"The general public couldn't watch any sports," he said. "They were looking forward to this baseball season. Frankly, we did a pretty good job of giving them a good run."
The run brought the Patriots (25-5) to the brink of a repeat championship victory. Trailing 4-2 late, with the shadows creeping toward home plate, Red Land put runners on second and third base in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Bethel Park (22-4) starting pitcher Eric Chalus escaped the sixth with a pair of strikeouts to punctuate his afternoon, and Cody Geddes closed the program's second state title by inducing the final groundout to second.
"We needed to bring our A-plus-plus game to beat a team like that," Black Hawks coach Pat Zehnder said.
Benny Montgomery, Wagner and Phillips accounted for six of the Patriots' eight hits at the top of the lineup and drove in both of Red Land's runs, electrifying the red-shirted fans lining the third-base stands.
"They're a bunch of winners," Ebbert said of his lineup. "They didn't win today, but these kids will be remembered here for a long time by a lot of people. The younger kids here are hoping to be like them when they grow up. They're good role models. They're great kids. They're winners in my book."
Wagner and Montgomery both started for Red Land's 2019 title team. Two years and three days before Thursday, they celebrated with their Red Sea supporters. Thursday, as the shadows crept across the field and the curtains closed on their high school careers, they turned toward the younger fans, some of them dressed in their Little League uniforms.
"It's awesome to me that we inspired these kids to want to play baseball," said Montgomery, a University of Virginia recruit who's projected to be a first-round pick in the July 11 MLB Draft. "It's the best sport in the world and they're here to see us. They probably get excited by us and want to do this in the future."
Tim Gross is the sports editor for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross