PIAA Baseball: Red Land moves into third state title appearance after Class 5A semifinal shutout over Manheim Central

All that was left was a Montgomery RBI triple in the sixth, which preceded a Wagner sacrifice fly to cap the 8-0 romping.

“That's why I say it's tough to go through our lineup four times and it just puts a lot of pressure on a pitcher,” Patriots’ skipper Nate Ebbert said of his team. “We had good at-bats up and down the lineup and there's really no holes, honestly.”

Despite the late bevy of runs from the Pats’ offense, Red Land received a noteworthy outing from Ryan Gordon on the mound. The right-hander fired for 6 1/ 3 innings, scattering two hits, walking three and plunking three Barons. Evan Keefer slammed the door on the remaining 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.

“I just fed off my crowd and I didn't let their crowd rattle me at all,” Gordon said of what fueled his gusty performance on the bump. “I just stayed focused on the mound the whole time and let my defense do the work. I've never let any other team get to me. I always stay focused on the objective at hand and I feed off of my team's energy.”

“Tonight, in the big situations, he just made pitches,” Ebbert said of his starter. “He made them put it in play and when you make teams put it in play consistently, you don't have many walks. But he made big pitches when he had to, and he threw a heck of game.”