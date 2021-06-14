PIAA Baseball: Red Land moves into third state title appearance after Class 5A semifinal shutout over Manheim Central

YORK — When Drew Hildebrand rounded second base on a Cooper Artley fifth-inning double, he was thinking home plate the entire way.
But just as he turned on the afterburners and rounded third to score the first run of Monday’s Class 5A semifinal game between Red Land and Manheim Central, the Patriots’ speedy right fielder tripped over the third base bag.
“Coach gave me the sign to go and I kind of flipped my helmet off my head, and then I found myself going down and I was like, ‘Oh God, oh God,’ and I was on the ground,” Hildebrand said with a laugh.
Little did Hildebrand know, one at-bat later Benny Montgomery would be intentionally walked and with the bases loaded, Barons’ ace Colton Book would plunk Cole Wagner. From there, the rout was on.
Ethan Phillips followed Wagner’s hit-by-pitch with a two-RBI single before Kaden Peifer walked, once again putting all the ducks on the pond. Braden Kolmansberger made sure of padding the lead with a bases-clearing double, ultimately rocketing Red Land to the 8-0 shutout over the Barons at PeoplesBank Park.
“I knew there was no way that Cole, Ethan and Kaden were not going to not come through,” Hildebrand said of the top of the order. “I know those guys and I know that they can get the job done any day of the week, whether it's in a game, practice or when we’re scrimmaging. It's awesome.”
All that was left was a Montgomery RBI triple in the sixth, which preceded a Wagner sacrifice fly to cap the 8-0 romping.
“That's why I say it's tough to go through our lineup four times and it just puts a lot of pressure on a pitcher,” Patriots’ skipper Nate Ebbert said of his team. “We had good at-bats up and down the lineup and there's really no holes, honestly.”
Despite the late bevy of runs from the Pats’ offense, Red Land received a noteworthy outing from Ryan Gordon on the mound. The right-hander fired for 6 1/ 3 innings, scattering two hits, walking three and plunking three Barons. Evan Keefer slammed the door on the remaining 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.
“I just fed off my crowd and I didn't let their crowd rattle me at all,” Gordon said of what fueled his gusty performance on the bump. “I just stayed focused on the mound the whole time and let my defense do the work. I've never let any other team get to me. I always stay focused on the objective at hand and I feed off of my team's energy.”
“Tonight, in the big situations, he just made pitches,” Ebbert said of his starter. “He made them put it in play and when you make teams put it in play consistently, you don't have many walks. But he made big pitches when he had to, and he threw a heck of game.”
Gordon out-dueled Central’s Book, who owned a 1.18 ERA entering Monday’s semifinals. The Patriots tagged the Division I-bound southpaw for six earned runs on five hits and earned a trio of free passes. Book worked five innings before Wyatt Becker relieved him in the sixth, permitting two earned runs.
The Patriots’ sprinkled their hits up and down the lineup as 7-of-9 batters each recorded a knock. Kolmansberger led the charge with a team-high three RBIs, while Wagner and Phillips each accounted for two. Montgomery plated one as well.
Manheim Central’s two singles came from No. 2 hitter Ky Watson and Book.
Red Land advances to Thursday’s 5A championship where they’ll face Bethel Park and hope to claim back-to-back state titles. The Black Hawks defeated Mid-Penn foe Northern in first round action by a 5-1 score.
“They're good,” Ebbert said of Bethel Park. “So, you don't expect anything less. I think they have a good lefty pitcher and they're going to be a tough out. I think we are too, so it's going to be a good game.”
Monday’s trouncing of Manheim Central sends the Pats to their third state title appearance in program history. The previous two trips — which came in 1990 and 2019 — resulted in Red Land hoisting state championship hardware.
“It's just playing in the last game of the year. That's what you always shoot for,” said Ebbert on what he’s most looking forward to with chasing another state title. “And we have a chance that not too many teams have a chance to do and that's just a great feeling.”
