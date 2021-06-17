PIAA Baseball: Red Land misses out on back-to-back titles, falls to Bethel Park in Class 5A championship

STATE COLLEGE — There aren’t many pitchers that can say they’ve had the Patriots’ number this season.

Sure, some pitchers have quieted the potent Red Land bats, but on most nights the Patriots can post an easy six or seven runs.

That’s where Bethel Park’s Eric Chalus comes in. The future Kent State University southpaw not only held Red Land to a pair of runs in six innings of work, but he did so by walking away unscathed in the fifth and sixth innings of Thursday’s PIAA Class 5A championship when the Patriots were threatening with runners in scoring position.

The end result: the Black Hawks hoisting the 5A state trophy, defeating Red Land 4-2.

“Against the team like this, I'm sure they come through 99 times out of 100, or at least get a run,” Bethel Park head coach Pat Zehnder said of the jams his team found themselves in. “We were very fortunate to get away with not letting up a run in those situations.”

“Credit goes out to the pitchers for maybe getting in themselves in that situation. But again, the mental toughness, to be able to bear down, find a way to just keep pounding that zone, just hoping that things turn out their way. … And they did.”