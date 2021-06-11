PIAA Baseball: Red Land looking to reach third state title appearance in program history against Manheim Central

Notes

Red Land: It doesn’t get much better than a no-hitter. On one of the biggest and most high-pressure stages of the season, Pats’ ace Kaden Peifer delivered Thursday, striking out 10 and walking Navy commit Aiden Myers twice to reach no-no status. With just four days between contests, Peifer should garner backstop duties for Red Land Monday.

If season trends tell to be true, Patriots’ skipper Nate Ebbert should turn to Ryan Gordon or Christian Lubic on the bump Monday. Gordon received the starting nod — working 4 2/3 innings — in Red Land’s 6-3 first round win over Marple Newtown and Lubic slammed the door on the remaining 2 1/3 frames to close out the victory.

It’s no secret the Patriots are dangerous up and down the lineup, but the heat of the order (batters 3-7) continue to be the most consistent this postseason. Third baseman Ethan Phillips kicked off his states batting total with two multi-hit games, a 2-for-4 line and a 2-for-3 line, which includes a pair of doubles. Junior Brady Ebbert currently sports three knocks in seven plate appearances and No. 7 hitter Drew Hildebrand, while held hitless Thursday, boasts a 2-for-5 line with three RBIs.