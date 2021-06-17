PIAA Baseball: Red Land aims for third state title in program history against Bethel Park Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ll tell you that I’m not sure if they’ve faced a pitcher the caliber of the guy they’re going to face tomorrow and the type of pitcher that he is in Eric Chalus,” Bethel Park head coach Pat Zehnder said via phone Wednesday. “I’m excited for him to get out there and compete against one of the best lineups we’ll ever see in what Red Land presents.”

“I think our pitching has been a strength of ours all year, and I have no reason to believe they’re not going to come out and give it their all tomorrow.”

At the dish, shortstop David Kessler leads the ‘Hawks in just about every category. Through 25 games, the junior boasts team-highs in batting average (.470), home runs (two), RBIs (27), runs (26) and stolen bases (10). Chalus can also put bat to ball as he sports a .400 batting average.

“I know that they put the ball in play against high quality pitching, so we have to trust ourselves defensively,” Red Land right fielder Drew Hildebrand said of Bethel Park. “So far, their pitching has been very effective, so we’ll have to grind out at-bats.”

While the Black Hawks’ numbers may seem a bit overwhelming, the Pats line up well, if not have the edge, on Bethel Park.