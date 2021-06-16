PIAA Baseball: Red Land aiming to capture third state title in program history against Bethel Park

Entering the 2021 season, Red Land baseball head coach Nate Ebbert didn’t know what to expect.
Sure, the Patriots crowned themselves PIAA Class 5A champions in 2019, but with losing players to graduation and the 2020 season being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ebbert’s starting lineup saw a near complete flip of the script.
For Ebbert, the question wasn’t if his team was going to be good. It was, “How good?”
“Last year was tough,” said Ebbert on losing the 2020 campaign. “I mean, you come back this year, when we really only had two guys that played or had a lot a lot of at-bats — Cole [Wagner] and Benny [Montgomery] were the only guys that a lot of bats in 2019. We had a lot of unknowns. We thought we were pretty good and the guys proved what we thought was being put in.”
With Montgomery and Wagner — the only two returning starters from the 2019 championship team — heading the roster, seven new names were featured on the lineup card.
However, that didn’t change the Patriots’ fate.
Using a six-run fifth inning and a two-run sixth inning in Monday’s 5A semifinal matchup against Manheim Central, Red Land (25-4) now finds itself making the one hour, 45-minute trek back to State College’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Thursday, vying for back-to-back state titles. The Patriots will make their third state championship appearance in program history and aim to capture their third state title.
Besides 2019, the Pats’ additional state championship came in 1990.
The foe standing in the way of the Patriots claiming two straight are the Black Hawks of Bethel Park, which Red Land isn’t too unfamiliar with. The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) runner-up defeated Mid-Penn rival Northern 5-1 in states first round action. And to make matters better, the Pats were there to witness the loss, allowing for a sneak peak of the potent Black Hawk roster.
Bethel Park (21-4) — who’s making its first state final appearance since 2003 and is eyeing its second ever state title — can hurt its opposition in an array of ways, whether it be on the mound or in the batter’s box.
First, let’s start on the rubber. Sophomore Evan Holewinksi holds down the Black Hawks’ No. 2 spot in the starting rotation. The right-hander — who may not flash a mid-90s fastball or a sweeping curveball — gets the job done and does so by warranting a limited number of free passes. In 48 2/3 innings of work this season, Holewinski issued a lone pair of walks.
The bad news for the Patriots is while Holewinski will be unavailable in Thursday’s championship tilt, the Black Hawks should showcase future Division I southpaw Eric Chalus. Chalus — who’s bound for Kent State University in the fall — owns a 10-0 record, a 0.85 ERA and knee-buckled 85 batters in 66 innings of work. Red Land didn’t see Chalus hurl against Northern as Holewinski held duties on the bump in Bethel Park’s opening-round victory.
At the dish, shortstop David Kessler leads the ‘Hawks in just about every category. Through 25 games, the junior boasts team-highs in batting average (.470), home runs (two), RBIs (27), runs (26) and stolen bases (10). Chalus can also put bat to ball as he sports a .400 batting average.
“I know that they put the ball in play against high quality pitching, so we have to trust ourselves defensively,” Red Land right fielder Drew Hildebrand said of Bethel Park. “So far, their pitching has been very effective, so we’ll have to grind out at-bats.”
While the Black Hawks’ numbers may seem a bit overwhelming, the Pats line up well, if not have the edge, on Bethel Park.
The upper-hand Red Land sits with the Division I tandem of Montgomery and Wagner at the top of the order. At the conclusion of Monday’s game, Montgomery is slashing .426 and Wagner .341, respectively. The duo has also tagged opposing pitchers for a combined 11 moonshots and 53 RBIs this season.
But where the magic continues to happen for Red Land this postseason is in the heart of the order (batters 3-7). Ethan Phillips, Kaden Peifer, Brady Ebbert, Braden Kolmansberger and Hildebrand have haunted, and continue to haunt, whoever stands 60 feet, six inches from home plate.
“It feels great contributing for my team,” Hildebrand said. “I didn’t have any varsity experience prior to this year, so I’m blessed I’ve had some awesome opportunities and to have come through in some big moments.”
Across three state games, Red Land’s No. 3-7 hitters own a combined 16-for-42 (.380) batting line which includes 13 RBIs. Phillips owns the best line of the quintet, a .500 batting average.
And if hitting wasn’t enough, the Patriots also fit the bill on the bump, specifically Peifer. The junior right-hander continues to be Ebbert’s go-to man on the mound, tossing for 63 2/3 innings, cruising to an 8-1 record and notching 79 strikeouts in 12 appearances.
Momentum currently swings in Peifer’s favor as he threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter against District 12 powerhouse Archbishop Wood in the Patriots’ quarterfinal win Thursday. If Peifer were to run into trouble, Ebbert can turn to Christian Lubic or possibly Ryan Gordon — who worked 6 1/3 innings Monday — out of the bullpen to finish the job.
“Gordo did a heck of a job today,” Ebbert said of Gordon after his lights-out performance Monday. “Kaden shut down a very good lineup last game, so those two have got us through districts and states so far and it's where we wanted to be.”
“Bethel Park is a great team,” Hildebrand said. “I’m looking forward to competing against the best of the best for a state title.”
