PIAA Baseball: Red Land aiming to capture third state title in program history against Bethel Park

At the dish, shortstop David Kessler leads the ‘Hawks in just about every category. Through 25 games, the junior boasts team-highs in batting average (.470), home runs (two), RBIs (27), runs (26) and stolen bases (10). Chalus can also put bat to ball as he sports a .400 batting average.

“I know that they put the ball in play against high quality pitching, so we have to trust ourselves defensively,” Red Land right fielder Drew Hildebrand said of Bethel Park. “So far, their pitching has been very effective, so we’ll have to grind out at-bats.”

While the Black Hawks’ numbers may seem a bit overwhelming, the Pats line up well, if not have the edge, on Bethel Park.

The upper-hand Red Land sits with the Division I tandem of Montgomery and Wagner at the top of the order. At the conclusion of Monday’s game, Montgomery is slashing .426 and Wagner .341, respectively. The duo has also tagged opposing pitchers for a combined 11 moonshots and 53 RBIs this season.

But where the magic continues to happen for Red Land this postseason is in the heart of the order (batters 3-7). Ethan Phillips, Kaden Peifer, Brady Ebbert, Braden Kolmansberger and Hildebrand have haunted, and continue to haunt, whoever stands 60 feet, six inches from home plate.