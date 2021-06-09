PIAA Baseball: Previews for Thursday's quarterfinal games for Trinity, Camp Hill and Red Land

The Hurricanes routed District 11 No. 1 seed Masterman Monday in a 15-0 blowout. Mason Ulsh — who will attend Quinnipiac University in the fall — leads the Hurricanes. Schuylkill Haven will eye to wreak a bit of revenge on the Lions as Camp Hill defeated the ‘Canes 8-7 in the 2018 state semifinals.

Class 3A: 3-2 Trinity (16-7) vs. 2-1 Lake-Lehman (17-2)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove

Key players: Trinity: Payton Warner, sr., C/INF; Ryan Ness, jr., INF/P/UTIL; Maika Niu, jr., SS/P/OF; JT Cap, jr., OF/P; Josh McCombs, jr., OF/P.

Lake-Lehman: Ty Federici, jr., P; Nick Finarelli, jr., P.

Notes: The Shamrocks took down Neumann-Goretti 5-4 Monday in the first round, etching the 2021 crew as the first team in school history to claim a state win. Josh McCombs — who also saw time on the mound — played hero for Trinity in the victory, plating Ryan Ness on a seventh-inning RBI single. Moving into Thursday, the Shamrocks sport a slew of versatile arms that can take the rubber.