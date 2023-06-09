The Cedar Cliff baseball team extended its historic season at least three more days.

The Colts are set to make their second PIAA semifinal appearance as a program Monday when they face Mt. Lebanon in a Class 6A scrap at Mount Aloysius College at 4:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff last reached the semifinal round in 2019 as part of the Class 5A contingent

Following is a preview of the Colts’ matchup.

Mt. Lebanon (15-10) vs. Cedar Cliff (20-6)

How they got here: Mt. Lebanon weathered two storms to reach Monday’s semifinals. The Blue Devils clipped Manheim Township 4-1 in first-round play and required nine innings to outlast Spring-Ford 5-2 in a quarterfinal. Cedar Cliff blanked Abington 9-0 in the opening round and rallied for a 2-1 victory against North Allegheny in Thursday’s quarters.

Up next: The winner stamps its ticket to Friday’s state championship game at Penn State’s Medlar Field and draws either District 12 champion Father Judge or District 1 bronze medalist North Penn in the title tilt.

History: Mt. Lebanon has the opportunity to advance to its second championship game as a program, last playing for a title in 1998 when the Blue Devils ousted Coatesville 9-6 for gold. Monday will be their fourth semifinal appearance and their first at the 6A level. The Blue Devils broke a nine-year spell last spring, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2012, but suffered a first-round exit after a 7-0 setback to Cumberland Valley.

Cedar Cliff hasn’t appeared in a state final, as its 2019 semifinal run ended with a 3-0 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. Monday also marks as the Colts’ first 6A semifinal.

Notes: Jake Tinnemeyer cracked a go-ahead, two-run home run and Matthew Delvaux speared an RBI double in the top of the ninth to bottom Spring-Ford Thursday. The Blue Devils, who started the season 0-8, won both their conference and District 7 championship. David Shields, a Miami commit, started on the mount for the Blue Devils Thursday and reached his pitch-count limit through 7 2/3 innings. Shields would be eligible to pitch Monday with three days' rest. The sophomore dealt a no-hitter in the WPIAL championship game against North Allegheny.

If quarterfinal MVP honors were handed out, Cedar Cliff’s Jordan Negley and Ayden Frey would’ve been crowned co-honorees. Negley fired a complete game, allowing a run on two hits while walking one and striking out two. Frey was responsible for the Colts’ pair of runs, smoking a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sam Grube led off the pivotal sixth with a ground-rule double, and Bennett Secrest and Cayden Bender supplied the other half of Cedar Cliff’s four hits. The Colts are averaging 6.1 runs per game this postseason.

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley