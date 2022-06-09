PIAA Baseball: Montour surges past East Pennsboro in Class 4A quarterfinal

CRESSON — East Pennsboro seized momentum, for a moment, in Thursday's PIAA Class 4A baseball semifinal when Chase Deibler's drive to deep right field dropped off the Montour fielder's glove and plated two runs to tie the game at two in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Montour responded.

A pair of five-run innings in the fifth and sixth spurred the Spartans to a 12-3 victory and into the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. They'll meet West Mifflin, a 4-3 winner over Laurel Highlands, in Monday's semifinal round.

Meanwhile, a spirited season for a relatively young Panthers lineup ended with valuable experience on an unseasonably cool and breezy day on the turf at Mount Aloysius College. East Pennsboro (18-5) parlayed a 3-3 start into a District 3 title and a run to the state quarterfinals.

"I just expected us to get better," Panthers skipper Tyler Comp said. "They exceeded my expectations. I think they exceeded everyone else's expectations, but really not theirs. The freshmen are already talking about winning this game next year."

The crop of freshmen included Deibler, who took the ball in the second inning when starting pitcher Nick Kirkessner experienced shoulder tightness in the bullpen before the game and saw a drop in his velocity during a scoreless first inning.

"He did a great job and kept us in it," Comp said of Deibler, who gave up seven runs (three earned) on five hits over four innings while striking out five and walking three. "I was happy with Chase."

Mason Sike, meanwhile, took charge on the mound for Montour (19-6). The St. Bonaventure commit allowed one earned run in addition to the two unearned runs surrendered in the fourth inning. He struck out nine and walked one before reaching his pitch limit in the sixth inning.

"He threw one heck of a ballgame," Montour head coach Bob Janeda said. "He's a senior, and he's going to pitch Division I baseball. That's what you'd expect."

Sike also went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. His two-run single in the third inning opened the scoring, and he added another two-run base hit in the sixth to extend the Spartans' lead to 9-2.

Montour had reclaimed the lead, breaking the 2-2 tie with five runs on three hits, two East Pennsboro errors and a leadoff walk drawn by Nick Walker, who later scored from third on a Cole Fleck ground ball to second base, beating the throw home.

"I just think we ran into some bad luck in the fifth inning," Comp said. "They had some hits there, but then they blooped a couple in. That's baseball."

The Spartans tacked on five more in the sixth inning against East Pennsboro pitcher Hunter Case. Sike's two-run single preceded RBI singles from Jake Robinson and Zac Stern and an error that allowed Fleck to score. After watching an earlier two-run lead vanish, Montour continued to charge ahead in the later innings.

"We didn't want to sit on a lead," Bob Janeda said. "This is the quarterfinals. There's no tomorrow. You're in a single-elimination tournament. We woke them up, and they responded."

With a 10-run deficit and a possible mercy-rule ending, the Panthers pieced together a sixth-inning spurt that produced a run and sent the game to a seventh inning. Andrew Swenson led off with a triple and scored on an Isaac Gilbert groundout. It allowed Andrew Seibert to pitch a perfect seventh inning with sophomore Josh Angelo catching.

"They didn't quit," Comp said. "It was 12-2, and they could've laid down and not have gone out there, but we got to throw another young kid out on the mound to get experience in the last inning. We got to use another catcher. We got some other guys some experience in there for the future. I just think little moments like that are big. ... Hopefully that means a lot to them in the future, and they can build on it."

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.