PIAA Baseball: Kaden Peifer throws no-hitter to send Red Land past Archbishop Wood in Class 5A quarterfinals

MUHLENBURG — Defending state champion Red Land used an exceptionally well-pitched game by Kaden Peifer and several timely hits to roll over Archbishop Wood 5-0 in a PIAA quarterfinal game at Muhlenberg High School Thursday afternoon.

The win moves the Patriots into the semifinals against Manheim Central at a time and site to be determined.

Peifer just had a feeling it was going to be a good day, but had no clue he threw a no-hitter until Cole Wagner told him after the game.

“I woke up this morning and just had a good feeling about the game, not knowing what but just a good feeling we would have a good game,” Peifer said. ”We hit the ball and fielded the ball well. It was a good team win.”

“After the last game against Northern, we told him we needed a bit better focus out of him,” Patriots coach Nate Ebbert said. “He just delivered a dominant performance. Couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Red Land (24-4) got a good start as Benny Montgomery walked to lead off the inning and stole second. Ethan Phillips ripped a double to the fence in left-center and Phillips scored as Brady Ebbert doubled to the gap in right-center field.

