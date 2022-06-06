PIAA Baseball: Grimes, Sauve lift Cumberland Valley to 6A first-round shutout of Mt. Lebanon

WEST MIFFLIN — The pitcher to catcher connection between Cumberland Valley’s Brady Grimes and Logan Sauve clicked when the pair were just 9 years old.

And after a three-hour bus ride west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for a PIAA Class 6A first-round scrap against District 7 champion Mount Lebanon Monday at West Mifflin High School, the communication between the Eagle duo didn’t diminish the slightest.

With Grimes toeing the rubber and Sauve giving signs behind the dish, Grimes twirled a complete game two-hit shutout and allowed just four Blue Devil baserunners. Sauve also set the tone in the batter’s box, as the West Virginia pledge registered a 3 for 4 day at the plate, including two triples, a double and a pair of RBIs.

Behind the CV one-two punch, the Eagles soared past the Blue Devils with a 7-0 win to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals. Cumberland Valley draws the winner of West Chester Henderson and Olney Charter at a site and time to be determined.

“We kind of just stuck with fastball and he placed his spots, every spot,” Sauve said of Grimes. “I don't know if he missed one spot the whole game. He was money.”

“Everything seemed like it was going pretty well,” Grimes said. “We started off hitting really hot, came in and the defense was great. That’s all you can really ask for.”

The Eagles (17-6) scored their runs in bunches Monday and started the opening-round tilt with a three-spot in the top of the first. Sauve kick-started the offense with one of his two triples and was plated by Jason Madrak’s single up the middle. An error at short on a Kyle McKeon ground ball three at-bats later scored Madrak, and Brady Hawkins capped the early frenzy with a stinging single into left field to post Ryan Rubin.

“We were able to sort of get off the bus mentally and warm up and treat this like a regular game,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said. “Logan set the tone to start the game … and they did us a couple of favors with some errors. We were able to pounce.”

The early offense built Grimes’ confidence going out for the bottom half of the first. It was a confidence he never lost.

The CV junior carried a no-hit bid through four innings Monday and kept the Blue Devils off-balance with a mid-80s fastball and a steady diet of off-speed pitches. Grimes registered four strikeouts and walked a pair. He also showed a flair for defense, absorbing three ground balls for putouts and turning a double play on a comebacker in the fifth inning.

Grimes impressed in CV’s District 3 semifinal loss to Warwick Tuesday, going 5⅔ innings in relief while compiling eight strikeouts. It was a performance noteworthy enough for Mumma to hand the ball to Grimes for Monday’s showdown.

“He had a great outing in the district semifinal and earned this start today,” Mumma said of Grimes. “Obviously, (Jason Madrak), and there's probably three or four other guys that probably wanted the ball today, but there was no question among the staff that Brady was gonna get it, and he showed us why he deserved the ball today. He just works hard and he trusts himself and believes in himself and so do we.”

With Grimes remaining steadfast on the bump, CV shifted back into gear in the top of the fourth and struck for three more runs. Sauve’s second three-bagger accounted for two of the tallies and the Eagle team captain scampered home on a wild pitch for the third run.

A Rubin RBI single in the sixth — which plated Sauve — secured CV its final run. The Eagles also pinned energy and support from the dugout as a key factor in Monday’s triumph.

“When we have the energy,” Sauve said, “that's when we generate the most power and that's when we do the best.”

Mount Lebanon (16-8) worked through three arms Monday. The Eagles tagged starting pitcher Derrick Shields for six runs (four earned) on seven hits and drew another run off reliever David Shields on a pair of knocks. Evan Rossi spun the final frame and permitted two baserunners on a hit and a walk.

Monday’s win was CV’s first in the state tournament since 2018 and its fourth first-round victory all-time. A win Thursday would propel the Eagles to the semifinals for the third time in program history.

“They just do it for each other,” Mumma said of his team. “If you watch our coaching staff, we're sort of in the back, sort of blended in. These guys with great senior leadership take the lead and these underclassmen work hard for them emotionally and try to carry that energy, and that's such a big thing in high school sports.

“Momentum is everything, and if you can get a hold of it on the field and in the dugout, you're gonna enjoy yourself.”

In Class 3A

In the first round of the PIAA 3A bracket, Trinity fell on the road to Neumann-Goretti 5-2. The Saints avenged their upset loss to the Shamrocks from last year's state tournament.

In the defeat, Ethan Pfeffer pitched 4 2/3 innings, scattering four hits on three runs and striking out five. At the plate, Trinity could muster all of three hits. Maika Niu and Adam Thelen registered the 'Rocks pair of RBIs.

The Saints advance to Thursday's quarterfinals and face the winner of Lake Lehman and Panther Valley. Trinity finished its season at 14-10.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.