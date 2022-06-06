PIAA Baseball: East Pennsboro pounces for a first-round victory over Blue Mountain

The East Pennsboro Panthers have had recent success in the first round of the PIAA baseball tournament, and Monday’s Class 4A opener against Blue Mountain was no different, as the Panthers’ self-belief paid off with a 6-5 victory on their home field.

The Panthers will play Montour, a 13-9 opening-round winner over Bellefonte, Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

“I am so happy for them,” East Pennsboro coach Tyler Comp said. “This tournament is great experience for them for next year. No one expected us to be here, except the kids.”

The Panthers had their coaching staff sweating and their hearts beating in the sixth and seventh innings while clinging to their 6-5 lead. Winning pitcher Hunter Case pitched the last three innings with several runners on base and in scoring position. The defense made the plays each inning to escape further damage.

Freshman Aaron Angelo, who found out he was starting at practice Sunday, pitched well through the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth while facing the Eagles lineup for a third time.

“Being a freshman and getting the start, I was definitely nervous today,” Angelo said. “I just needed to settle in and make pitches. They are a good hitting team.”

Blue Mountain (16-9) got a walk, three hits and sacrifice fly to plate two runs in the fourth. Mike Miro doubled to tie the game, and Ryan Grace singled to give the Lions a 5-4 lead.

East Penn responded in the bottom half of the fourth, as Will Bragunier doubled to lead off the inning. Lucas Martz walked and Angelo singled to load the bases. Andrew Swenson walked to plate the tying run, and Nick Kirkessner grounded a ball in front of the plate and Martz raced home on the ball to give the Panthers the 6-5 lead.

East Pennsboro (18-4, district three class 4A champion) had jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against the Blue Mountain Eagle pitching staff.

Angelo walked to lead off the first. Andrew Swenson doubled to left, and Kirkessner drove in both runs on a double to the gap in right-center. Kirkessner scored on a single by Justin Bentzel.

Martz singled and stole second and scored on a hit by Kirkessner in the second to stretch the Panthers’ lead to 4-0.

Kirkessner had two hits and drove in four runs while Angelo and Chase Deibler each had two hits for the Panthers.

“I have been seeing the ball pretty well lately,” Kirkessner said. “I was not quite ready to pitch today, but we have all of the confidence in Aaron and Hunter. We had some big hits, but our team played good defense.”

Ryan Grace and Tyler Miller each had three hits for the Lions while Mike Myro and Dylan Sattazhan each had two hits.

The Lions left 11 runners on base.

“At the beginning of the season, we hoped to finish .500 because we had so many players playing their first year of varsity action,” Comp said. “Even our seniors and juniors, most played behind our seniors last year. This team and the freshmen have played in some big games over the years on the Little League stage. You just never know when freshmen come out and how they are going to play.”

