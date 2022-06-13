PIAA Baseball: Cumberland Valley's run ends with 9-0 loss to Warwick in 6A semifinal

FREDERICKSBURG — A state tournament run for the Cumberland Valley baseball team saw the Eagles soar, first to the west, then to the east, shutting out opponents along the way. The spirited run met its end Monday night under the lights at warm, humid Earl Wenger Field in a 9-0 loss to District 3 champion Warwick in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.

Seth Adomnik stymied the Eagles, tossing a one-hit shutout over 93 pitches, denying Cumberland Valley its first trip to the state title game in the Eagles’ fourth semifinal appearance as a program.

“Only three teams have come this far in Cumberland Valley history,” said Eagles coach Levi Mumma. “We’ve been this far. We belong right up there with these top state teams, and we are. We’re not hanging our heads tonight at all.”

Warwick (24-2) broke the game open with a five-run third inning that saw Matthew Williams and Adomnik drive pitches into the hazy late-spring twilight and over the fence as the sun set on the Eagles’ season. It lifted the Warriors, who had not won a state playoff game as a program before this season, into Thursday’s state championship game, where they’re scheduled to meet Liberty, a 4-2 winner over Hazleton in the other semifinal, at Penn State University for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

“You don’t get chances like this very often,” Warwick coach Bill Weismandel said. “We’re trying to make the most of it.”

After taxing Cumberland Valley starter Brady Grimes for two runs in the top of the first, Warwick, which had defeated the Eagles 8-7 in the district semifinals, made the most of its third-inning swings. Matt Seibert drove the second pitch of the inning to the shadow of the right field fence for an out before Williams sent a 0-1 pitch over the fence in left-center. After a Nick Slogik single and a Chase Martin strikeout — one of five strikeouts for Grimes, who also walked two — Adomnik delivered the biggest shot of the night, pulling a 1-1 offering over the right field fence, just inside the foul pole, to stretch the lead to 5-0.

“We weren’t missing a lot of pitches tonight,” Mumma said. “They were hitting good pitches, but they knew that when we had to throw strikes, or something in the area, they were going to barrel them.”

While delivering at the plate, Adomnik also dealt from the mound, holding the Eagles (18-7) to the lone hit, a Brady Hawkins single with one out in the second inning, while striking out three and walking two. Of the three baserunners Adomnik allowed, none made it beyond first base.

“He threw all his pitches for strikes,” Weismandel said, “just competed his tail off, let his defense make plays. He did everything we asked him to do.”

Cumberland Valley drove a series of Adomnik pitches in the bottom of the third, but an Alex Sauve fly ball to center field, a shot from Logan Sauve to third base and a Jason Madrak warning-track shot to right field turned into three outs instead of a momentum-swinging rally.

“That’s the game,” Mumma said. “When you’re hitting bullets right at guys, you can sort of feel it that today’s maybe not your night. But you just keep swinging, and hopefully they fall in. They didn’t tonight.”

While the Eagles searched for offense, Warwick, which had walked a tightrope with four straight wins in the final innings, built an early lead. Leadoff hitter David Woolley opened the first inning with a single, Seibert drew a walk two batters later, and both came home on Chase Martin’s two-run single.

“All year, we’ve just been extremely confident at the plate,” Weismandel said. “We’re as good an offensive high school team as I’ve ever seen. I haven’t seen every high school team, but I’ve seen a lot. They’re just complete hitters, one through nine. They understand what to do, and they all trust each other that they don’t have to do it all themselves. The next guy can do it. Everyone else can do it if they can’t.”

Woolley went 4 for 5 at the top of the order and later drove in a run. Seven Warriors recorded at least one RBI, and the team collected a dozen hits altogether.

“It’s an aberration for us tonight,” Mumma said. “It certainly doesn’t define who we are as a team and as a family. But credit to them. They executed what they needed to do. They deserve it.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

