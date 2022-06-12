PIAA Baseball: Cumberland Valley seeks redemption, first title bid in 6A semifinal meeting with Warwick

The Cumberland Valley baseball team gets its chance at redemption Monday.

For the second time this postseason, the Eagles square off against Warwick, the District 3 champion that forged a 9-8 comeback against CV in the district semifinals. Monday’s meeting between the District 3 foes once again occurs in the semifinal round, but this time, a berth to the Class 6A state championship game hangs in the balance.

"It's gonna be another awesome matchup,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said Thursday, “and I'm just so proud that two District 3 teams are representing in the state semis. I mean, that's huge. That's huge for us, and we believe that our district is the best in the state. Unfortunately, we have to go against each other in the semis, but it's just gonna be a great game.”

Prior to first pitch Monday, here’s a look into the Eagles’ semifinal matchup with the Warriors.

3-3 Cumberland Valley (18-6) vs. 3-1 Warwick (21-2)

Site and time: Earl Wenger Field, (669 Legionaire Drive, Fredericksburg), Monday, 6:30 p.m.

What's next?: Winner draws the winner between District 2 champion Hazleton and District 11 champion Liberty in the state championship game Thursday at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 4:30 p.m.

How they got here: Cumberland Valley pitched its second straight shutout of the state tournament Thursday with a 4-0 blanking of West Chester Henderson. The Eagles scored runs in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. On the mound, Aidan Barrow-Somers spun six stellar frames, issuing two hits and two walks while striking out six. Prior to their quarterfinal triumph, the Eagles glided to a 7-0 victory against Mount Lebanon in the first round behind Brady Grimes’ two-hit, complete-game shutout.

Unlike its district counterpart, Warwick has withstood a pair of tightly contested battles in the state tournament. The Warriors outlasted Hatboro Horsham 8-7 in the first round before forging a 5-3 eight-inning win against District 7 runner-up Upper St. Clair Thursday.

History: Monday’s bout marks as CV’s third entry in the state semifinals. In their two prior trips, one in 2007 and the other in 2016, the Eagles dropped both contests. A win Monday would lift the Eagles to their first state final in program history.

The Warriors ride history of their own into Monday’s tilt. Prior to this season, Warwick failed to claim a state victory across four previous appearances. The Warriors punched their ticket to the state tournament last spring for the first time since 2009, snapping an 11-year drought.

Game changer: Dubbed the “tone-setter” by Mumma, Eagle catcher and West Virginia pledge Logan Sauve has done just that — and more — this state tournament. The CV backstop has reached base five times across eight plate appearances in the last two games. In addition to the sky-high on-base percentage, Sauve has roped two triples, posted two RBIs and scored five runs in that stretch.

Notes: The big question is who will Mumma hand the ball to Monday? With Grimes and Barrow-Somers — CV’s typical No. 3 and No. 4 arms — already recording starts during the tournament, the Eagle skipper has a well of options to choose from. Grimes would be eligible to pitch again after six days rest, however, the pitching tandem of Jason Madrak and Nate Miller could also be called upon. Miller has seen action on the rubber this postseason. He locked down the seventh inning in CV’s win Thursday.

While pitching is the Eagles’ strength, the Warriors get their work done in the batter’s box. Warwick has cranked out an astounding 30 home runs this spring and averages 8.7 runs per game, an output underlined by 11 double-digit outings.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

