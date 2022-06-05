PIAA Baseball: Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Trinity set for opening round Monday

The PIAA baseball playoffs open Monday and three Sentinel-area teams are set to represent District 3.

East Pennsboro, the District 3 Class 4A champion, ranks as the highest seed in the local contingent while Trinity owns the second seed in the Class 3A bracket and Cumberland Valley holds the No. 3 seed out of District 3 in the Class 6A field.

Ahead of Monday’s first-round slate, here’s a preview into each local matchup:

Class 6A

3-3 Cumberland Valley (16-6) at 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (16-7)

Site and time: Monday, West Mifflin High School, (91 Commonwealth Ave., West Mifflin 15122), 1:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner gets the winner of 1-2 West Chester Henderson and 12-2 Olney Charter in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

How they got here: The Eagles secured third-place honors — and the final spot in the state tournament out of District 3 — with a 7-4 win over top-seeded Governor Mifflin Thursday. Prior to the third-place victory, CV forged a 5-4 walk-off win against Red Lion in the district quarterfinals before falling to eventual district champion Warwick 9-8 in the semifinal round.

The Blue Devils captured the District 7 title Tuesday by edging Upper St. Clair 2-1. Wins over Seneca Valley (5-4) and Central Catholic (2-1) also ascended Mt. Lebanon to District 7 royalty.

Notes: Cumberland Valley makes its return to the state dance Monday for the first time since 2018. Across their seven prior appearances, the Eagles grabbed a trio of first-round wins and advanced as far as the semifinals on two occasions. Meanwhile, Mt. Lebanon punched its ticket to states for the first time since 2012 with its District 7 crowning. The Blue Devils boast one championship in program history which came in 1998.

Jason Madrak is likely to receive the ball for the Eagles Monday. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania commit has been hit around a touch this postseason with seven runs given up across 3 1/3 innings of work. The CV batting order will be spearheaded by West Virginia signee Logan Sauve and Madrak at the top of the lineup.

For the Blue Devils, Harvard pledge Jack Smith will likely toe the rubber. The Mt. Lebanon senior carries a 5-1 record and 1.49 earned-run average across 11 appearances this spring. Junior Tanner Donati owns a .437 batting average and launched a pair of home runs to pace the Blue Devils.

Class 4A

11-2 Blue Mountain (16-8) at 3-1 East Pennsboro (17-4)

Site and time: Monday, East Pennsboro High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner gets the winner of 6-1 Bellefonte and 7-2 Montour in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

How they got here: The Panthers snared their third district title in the last five years Thursday with a 9-4 triumph over Littlestown. Prior to the championship tilt, East Pennsboro rattled off 6-0 and 8-6 wins against Middletown and Susquehanna Township, respectively, in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The Eagles fell short against Saucon Valley Wednesday in the District 11 final in a 5-2 decision. Blue Mountain strung together victories against Jim Thorpe (3-2) and Bethlehem Catholic (7-5) to reach the championship round.

Notes: East Pennsboro visits the state tournament Monday for the first time since 2019 where the Panthers reached the semifinals. Similar to their District 3 counterpart in the 6A bracket, the Panthers have three opening-round wins under the collective belt and advanced to the semifinals twice in program history. Blue Mountain’s last trip to states was also in 2019 — the Eagles were in the 5A field then — and reached the semifinals where it dropped a 2-1 affair against eventual state champion Red Land.

With three off days since their district title win, the Panthers will likely start senior Nick Kirkessner Monday who went a strong 5 2/3 innings Thursday. Kirkessner also provides pop at the plate alongside Aaron Angelo, Andrew Swenson and Isaac Gilbert, who headline the top of the batting order. Gilbert has a team-best .469 batting average.

Senior Mike Myro, who represented Team Pennsylvania in last summer’s Big 26 Baseball Classic, leads the Eagles with a .392 batting average. On the mound, junior Dylan Sattazhan wields a 1.65 ERA and has spun 75 strikeouts across 55 innings this spring. Myro is also lethal with the ball in his hand, twirling a 1.91 ERA with 82 punch outs this season.

Class 3A

3-2 Trinity (14-9) at 12-1 Neumann-Goretti (12-8)

Site and time: Monday, LaSalle Ward Field, (8605 West Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor 19038), 1 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner gets the winner of 2-1 Lake Lehman and 11-1 Panther Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

How they got here: The Shamrocks reached the district final for the second straight year this spring but settled for runner-up honors once again in a 4-0 defeat to Lancaster Catholic Tuesday. On its way to the championship affair, Trinity blanked Annville-Cleona 5-0 in the quarterfinals and upset second-seeded Oley Valley 10-6 in the semifinal round. The Saints emphatically defeated Philadelphia Academy Charter Thursday for the District 12 crown, 16-1.

Notes: Trinity made history last spring with its first state tournament appearance and win and looks build on it Monday. The Shamrocks marched to the quarterfinals last year where they dropped a 2-0 decision to Lake Lehman. Trinity topped this same Neumann-Goretti squad last spring, 5-4, in the opening round.

Monday’s appearance will be the Saints’ 11th consecutive in the state tournament. Neumann-Goretti captured the state title in 2016 and 2017. The Saints also reached the final in 2015 but fell to Neshannock 9-0.

In a season where pitching hasn’t been fully consistent for the ‘Rocks, senior Ethan Pfeffer has fit the ace mentality with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 38 2/3 innings of work. In the batter’s box, New Orleans commit Maika Niu has blasted a quintet of round-trippers while Pfeffer, Josiah Bowie and Ryan Ness are all slashing above .350.

Senior Jameson Masino will be a tough arm to gauge Monday, as the Saints’ ace boasts a 0.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts this spring. Yariel Rodriquez is hitting a team-high .353 while sophomore Evan McCoach hit four home runs.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.