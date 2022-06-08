PIAA Baseball: Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro prepared for quarterfinals Thursday

Whether it was through runaway victory or a tight scrap, the Cumberland Valley and East Pennsboro baseball teams forged a path to Thursday's PIAA quarterfinals.

The Eagles, the No. 3 seed out of District 3 in the Class 6A bracket, blanked District 7 champion Mount Lebanon 7-0 Monday in the first round. Meanwhile, the Panthers, District 3’s top seed in Class 4A, squeaked by with a 6-5 win over District 11’s No. 2 seed in Blue Mountain.

Ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinals, where CV draws West Chester Henderson and East Pennsboro squares off with Montour, here’s a look into each matchup.

Class 6A

3-3 Cumberland Valley (17-6) vs. 1-2 West Chester Henderson (23-2)

Site and time: Muhlenberg High School, (400 Sharp Ave., Reading), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

What’s next?: Winner gets winner of District 3 champion Warwick vs. District 7 runner-up Upper St. Clair in Monday’s semifinals.

How they got here: The Eagles’ 7-0 shutout against the Blue Devils was punctuated by the battery of Brady Grimes and Logan Sauve. Grimes pitched a two-hit complete-game shutout and fanned four batters. Aside from providing Grimes signs behind the plate, Sauve smacked a 3-for-4 batting line in the opening round, including two triples and a double. The West Virginia signee also drove in two runs and scored three. CV posted three runs in both the first and fourth inning Monday.

The Warriors also snagged their first-round triumph in decisive fashion Monday by downing Olney Charter 12-2 in six innings. Kevin Wheeler and Eric Lintelman established the tone at the top of order, each smacking three hits coupled with a pair of RBIs. Other notable hitters included Nick Cugino and Brett McCartney, who each went 2 for 4. Jackson Snyder started for Henderson and worked three frames before Cugino spun the last three to close out the win.

History: Thursday’s appearance is Cumberland Valley’s fifth entry in the state quarterfinals. A win Thursday would send the Eagles to their third semifinal contest in program history and their first since 2016. Monday’s victory was the Warriors’ first in the PIAA tournament since 2010 when they went on to capture the state title.

Notes: With Grimes’ start Monday, CV skipper Levi Mumma could turn to one of two blue-chip arms in Jason Madrak or Nate Miller Thursday. Miller’s been the more consistent of the duo this postseason, firing 8⅔ innings over three appearances. The Eagle senior has allowed three runs (two earned) in that span and has struck out 12 batters.

Depth in the starting rotation is also a trademark of the Warriors, as Henderson boasts a collective 1.24 earned-run average. Senior and Stony Brook commit Eddie Smink is likely to get the ball for the Warriors Thursday. Smink carries the lowest ERA of Henderson’s starting staff — a 0.75 — and has punched out 92 batters across 46⅔ innings this spring.

Class 4A

7-2 Montour (18-6) vs. 3-1 East Pennsboro (18-4)

Site and time: Mount Aloysius College, (7373 Admiral Peary Highway, Cresson), 3 p.m. Thursday

What’s next?: Winner gets winner of District 7 champion West Mifflin vs. District 7 third-place Laurel Highlands in Monday’s semifinals.

How they got here: Blue Mountain erased an early four-run deficit against East Pennsboro Monday, but the Panthers weathered the rally and struck for two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the opening-round win. Aaron Angelo, Nick Kirkessner and Chase Deibler tallied two hits apiece Monday to accent the Panthers’ offensive assault. Kirkessner headlined the trio with four RBIs, including a first-inning two-run double.

Montour, the District 7 runner-up, topped Bellefonte 13-8 in Monday’s first round. Despite Bellefonte’s advantage in the hit column, the Spartans capitalized on 11 walks.

History: East Pennsboro enters its fourth quarterfinal appearance as a program Thursday. The Panthers are 2-1 in previous quarterfinal matchups and most recently reached the semifinals in 2019. Montour returns to the state quarterfinals for the second straight year and also makes its fourth appearance all-time.

Notes: Angelo, a freshman, locked down the bump for East Penn Monday, likely opening the door for Kirkessner to toe the rubber Thursday. The Panther ace has pitched to a 2.40 ERA in addition to a 4-1 record and 59 strikeouts over 43⅔ innings. Isaac Gilbert, Kirkessner and Andrew Swenson underline East Penn’s hitting attack, batting .442, .400 and .385, respectively.

The Spartans fit the bill both on the pitcher’s mound and in the batter’s box. Montour sports a collective 2.24 ERA with a combined .284 batting average. Sophomore Jake Robinson is the team’s most prominent hitter with a .400 average. He's also stolen 11 bases while senior Dylan Mathiesen owns a 1.77 ERA with 78 punch outs.

