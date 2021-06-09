 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PIAA Baseball Championships brackets for June 9
0 Comments
agate
PIAA Baseball

PIAA Baseball Championships brackets for June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Carlisle Baseball 8

Carlisle has a quick conference on the mound during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg Wednesday at Mechanicsburg’s Rickenbach-Shirley Field.

2021 PIAA Baseball Championships

CLASS 6A

First Round: Monday, June 7

1-1 Neshaminy 7, 11-2 Parkland 5

1-3 North Penn 3, 2-1 Hazleton 1

3-2 Governor Mifflin 2, 11-1 Emmaus 1 (11 innings)

12-1 La Salle College 14, 1-4 Hatboro-Horsham 1 (5 innings)

1-5 Spring-Ford 6, 3-1 Wilson 1

7-2 Hempfield Area 7, 10-1 McDowell 2

12-2 Central 3, 1-2 Boyertown 2

7-1 North Allegheny 13, 3-3 Warwick 4

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

1-1 Neshaminy vs. 1-3 North Penn, at Methacton HS, noon

12-1 La Salle College vs. 3-2 Governor Mifflin, at Bears Stadium, 1

7-2 Hempfield Area vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford, at Bald Eagle Area HS, 4

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 12-2 Central, at Bald Eagle Area HS, noon

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

TBD

Championship: Friday, June 18

TBD

---

CLASS 5A

First Round: Monday, June 7

3-5 Manheim Central 5, 1-1 Strath Haven 2

2-1 Abington Heights 12, 3-3 Cocalico 5

12-1 Archbishop Wood 4, 1-2 Oxford 0

3-1 Red Land 6, 1-3 Marple Newtown 3

11-1 Southern Lehigh 11, 3-4 Muhlenberg 4

7-2 Bethel Park 5, 3-2 Northern 1

7-4 West Allegheny 6, 7-1 Franklin Regional 4

6-1 Central Mountain 12, 7-3 Peters Township 0 (5 innings)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

3-5 Manheim Central vs. 2-1 Abington Heights, at DeSales University, 6

3-1 Red Land vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood, at Muhlenberg HS, 4

7-2 Bethel Park vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh, at Big Spring HS, 3

6-1 Central Mountain vs. 7-4 West Allegheny, at Showers Field, 2

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

TBD

Championship: Thursday, June 17

TBD

---

CLASS 4A

First Round: Monday, June 7

3-1 ELCO 15, 12-2 Science Leadership 0 (4 innings)

2-1 Wyoming Area 5, 4-1 Midd-West 1

12-1 Bonner-Prendie 7, 3-2 Wyomissing 1

1-1 Holy Ghost Prep 4, 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3

3-3 Eastern York 14, 6-1 Bellefonte 1 (5 innings)

7-1 New Castle 14, 10-2 Harbor Creek 3 (5 innings)

7-2 Montour 6, 9-1 Clearfield 1

10-1 Cathedral Prep 2, 7-3 Blackhawk 0

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

3-1 ELCO vs. 2-1 Wyoming Area, at DeSales University, 11 a.m.

12-1 Bonner-Prendie vs. 1-1 Holy Ghost Prep, at Bears Stadium, 10 a.m.

3-3 Eastern York vs. 7-1 New Castle, at Mt. Aloysius College, 3

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-2 Montour, at Slippery Rock University, 4:30

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

TBD

Championship: Friday, June 18

TBD

---

CLASS 3A

First Round: Monday, June 7

3-1 Oley Valley 9, 12-2 String Theory 3

2-2 Scranton Prep 11, 11-1 Palisades 3

3-2 Trinity 5, 12-1 Neumann-Goretti 4

2-1 Lake Lehman 13, 4-1 Loyalsock Township 12

7-1 Hopewell 1, 10-2 Mercyhurst Prep 0

6-2 Tyrone 6, 5-1 Bedford 4

6-1 Central 12, 7-2 South Park 8

10-1 Hickory 4, 7-3 McGuffey 2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

3-1 Oley Valley vs. 2-2 Scranton Prep, at DeSales University, 2:30

3-2 Trinity vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman, at Walter Stump Stadium, 4:30

6-2 Tyrone vs. 7-1 Hopewell, at First Comm. Bank Field, 4:30

10-1 Hickory vs. 6-1 Central, at Showers Field, 5

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

TBD

Championship: Thursday, June 17

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Monday, June 7

3-1 Camp Hill 4, 1-1 Dock Mennonite 1

11-1 Schuylkill Haven 15, 12-1 Masterman 0 (3 innings)

2-1 Riverside 7, 4-1 Sayre 1

5-1 McConnellsburg 9, 3-2 Newport 3

7-1 Shenango 7, 6-2 Mt. Union 3

9-1 Johnsonburg 8, 7-4 Carmichaels 3

7-3 Serra Catholic 13, 6-1 Southern Huntingdon 11 (8 innings)

7-2 Seton LaSalle 2, 10-1 Sharpsville 1

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

11-1 Schuylkill Haven vs. 3-1 Camp Hill, at Walter Stump Stadium, 2

5-1 McConnellsburg vs. 2-1 Riverside, at Wenger Field, 2

9-1 Johnsonburg vs. 7-1 Shenango, at First Comm. Bank Field, 1:30

7-3 Serra Catholic vs. 7-2 Seton LaSalle, at Greater Latrobe HS, 2

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

TBD

Championship: Friday, June 18

TBD

---

CLASS 1A

First Round: Monday, June 7

3-2 Halifax 12, 1-1 Delco Christian 1 (5 innings)

11-1 Tri-Valley 3, 4-1 St. John Neumann 2

2-1 MMI Prep 7, 3-1 Greenwood 3

6-1 Juniata Valley 9, 5-2 Northern Bedford 6

7-1 Union 3, 9-2 Elk County Catholic 2 (8 innings)

5-1 Southern Fulton 12, 6-2 Moshannon Valley 2 (6 innings)

10-1 Kennedy Catholic 6, 7-2 Riverview 1

7-3 Eden Christian 8, 9-1 DuBois Cent Cath 7

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

3-2 Halifax vs. 11-1 Tri-Valley, at Wenger Field, 4:30

2-1 MMI Prep vs. 6-1 Juniata Valley, at Newport HS, 3

7-1 Union vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton, at Greater Latrobe HS, 4:30

10-1 Kennedy Catholic vs. 7-3 Eden Christian, at Slippery Rock University, 2

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

TBD

Championship: Thursday, June 17

TBD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News