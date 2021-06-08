PIAA Baseball Championships brackets for June 8

2021 PIAA Baseball Championships
CLASS 6A
First Round: Monday, June 7
1-1 Neshaminy 7, 11-2 Parkland 5
1-3 North Penn 3, 2-1 Hazleton 1
3-2 Governor Mifflin 2, 11-1 Emmaus 1 (11 innings)
12-1 La Salle College 14, 1-4 Hatboro-Horsham 1 (5 innings)
1-5 Spring-Ford 6, 3-1 Wilson 1
7-2 Hempfield Area 7, 10-1 McDowell 2
12-2 Central 3, 1-2 Boyertown 2
7-1 North Allegheny 13, 3-3 Warwick 4
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
1-1 Neshaminy vs. 1-3 North Penn, at Methacton HS, noon
12-1 La Salle College vs. 3-2 Governor Mifflin, at Bears Stadium, 1
7-2 Hempfield Area vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford, at Bald Eagle Area HS, 4
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 12-2 Central, at Bald Eagle Area HS, noon
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 5A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-5 Manheim Central 5, 1-1 Strath Haven 2
2-1 Abington Heights 12, 3-3 Cocalico 5
12-1 Archbishop Wood 4, 1-2 Oxford 0
3-1 Red Land 6, 1-3 Marple Newtown 3
11-1 Southern Lehigh 11, 3-4 Muhlenberg 4
7-2 Bethel Park 5, 3-2 Northern 1
7-4 West Allegheny 6, 7-1 Franklin Regional 4
6-1 Central Mountain 12, 7-3 Peters Township 0 (5 innings)
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-5 Manheim Central vs. 2-1 Abington Heights, at DeSales University, 6
3-1 Red Land vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood, at Muhlenberg HS, 4
7-2 Bethel Park vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh, at Big Spring HS, 3
6-1 Central Mountain vs. 7-4 West Allegheny, at Showers Field, 2
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 4A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 ELCO 15, 12-2 Science Leadership 0 (4 innings)
2-1 Wyoming Area 5, 4-1 Midd-West 1
12-1 Bonner-Prendie 7, 3-2 Wyomissing 1
1-1 Holy Ghost Prep 4, 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3
3-3 Eastern York 14, 6-1 Bellefonte 1 (5 innings)
7-1 New Castle 14, 10-2 Harbor Creek 3 (5 innings)
7-2 Montour 6, 9-1 Clearfield 1
10-1 Cathedral Prep 2, 7-3 Blackhawk 0
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-1 ELCO vs. 2-1 Wyoming Area, at DeSales University, 11 a.m.
12-1 Bonner-Prendie vs. 1-1 Holy Ghost Prep, at Bears Stadium, 10 a.m.
3-3 Eastern York vs. 7-1 New Castle, at Mt. Aloysius College, 3
10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-2 Montour, at Slippery Rock University, 4:30
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 3A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 Oley Valley 9, 12-2 String Theory 3
2-2 Scranton Prep 11, 11-1 Palisades 3
3-2 Trinity 5, 12-1 Neumann-Goretti 4
2-1 Lake Lehman 13, 4-1 Loyalsock Township 12
7-1 Hopewell 1, 10-2 Mercyhurst Prep 0
6-2 Tyrone 6, 5-1 Bedford 4
6-1 Central 12, 7-2 South Park 8
10-1 Hickory 4, 7-3 McGuffey 2
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-1 Oley Valley vs. 2-2 Scranton Prep, at DeSales University, 2:30
3-2 Trinity vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman, at Walter Stump Stadium, 4:30
6-2 Tyrone vs. 7-1 Hopewell, at First Comm. Bank Field, 4:30
10-1 Hickory vs. 6-1 Central, at Showers Field, 5
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 Camp Hill 4, 1-1 Dock Mennonite 1
11-1 Schuylkill Haven 15, 12-1 Masterman 0 (3 innings)
2-1 Riverside 7, 4-1 Sayre 1
5-1 McConnellsburg 9, 3-2 Newport 3
7-1 Shenango 7, 6-2 Mt. Union 3
9-1 Johnsonburg 8, 7-4 Carmichaels 3
7-3 Serra Catholic 13, 6-1 Southern Huntingdon 11 (8 innings)
7-2 Seton LaSalle 2, 10-1 Sharpsville 1
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
11-1 Schuylkill Haven vs. 3-1 Camp Hill, at Walter Stump Stadium, 2
5-1 McConnellsburg vs. 2-1 Riverside, at Wenger Field, 2
9-1 Johnsonburg vs. 7-1 Shenango, at First Comm. Bank Field, 1:30
7-3 Serra Catholic vs. 7-2 Seton LaSalle, at Greater Latrobe HS, 2
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 1A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-2 Halifax 12, 1-1 Delco Christian 1 (5 innings)
11-1 Tri-Valley 3, 4-1 St. John Neumann 2
2-1 MMI Prep 7, 3-1 Greenwood 3
6-1 Juniata Valley 9, 5-2 Northern Bedford 6
7-1 Union 3, 9-2 Elk County Catholic 2 (8 innings)
5-1 Southern Fulton 12, 6-2 Moshannon Valley 2 (6 innings)
10-1 Kennedy Catholic 6, 7-2 Riverview 1
7-3 Eden Christian 8, 9-1 DuBois Cent Cath 7
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-2 Halifax vs. 11-1 Tri-Valley, at Wenger Field, 4:30
2-1 MMI Prep vs. 6-1 Juniata Valley, at Newport HS, 3
7-1 Union vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton, at Greater Latrobe HS, 4:30
10-1 Kennedy Catholic vs. 7-3 Eden Christian, at Slippery Rock University, 2
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD