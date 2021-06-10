PIAA Baseball Championships brackets for June 10

2021 PIAA Baseball Championships
CLASS 6A
First Round: Monday, June 7
1-1 Neshaminy 7, 11-2 Parkland 5
1-3 North Penn 3, 2-1 Hazleton 1
11-1 Emmaus 2, 3-2 Governor Mifflin 1 (11 innings)
12-1 La Salle College 14, 1-4 Hatboro-Horsham 1 (5 innings)
1-5 Spring-Ford 6, 3-1 Wilson 1
7-2 Hempfield Area 7, 10-1 McDowell 2
12-2 Central 3, 1-2 Boyertown 2
7-1 North Allegheny 13, 3-3 Warwick 4
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
1-3 North Penn 9, 1-1 Neshaminy 0
12-1 La Salle College 21, 11-1 Emmaus 8
1-5 Spring-Ford 10, 7-2 Hempfield Area 1
7-1 North Allegheny 8, 12-2 Central 1
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
1-3 North Penn vs. 12-1 La Salle College, TBA
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford, TBA
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 5A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-5 Manheim Central 5, 1-1 Strath Haven 2
2-1 Abington Heights 12, 3-3 Cocalico 5
12-1 Archbishop Wood 4, 1-2 Oxford 0
3-1 Red Land 6, 1-3 Marple Newtown 3
11-1 Southern Lehigh 11, 3-4 Muhlenberg 4
7-2 Bethel Park 5, 3-2 Northern 1
7-4 West Allegheny 6, 7-1 Franklin Regional 4
6-1 Central Mountain 12, 7-3 Peters Township 0 (5 innings)
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-5 Manheim Central vs. 2-1 Abington Heights, at DeSales University, 6
3-1 Red Land 5, 12-1 Archbishop Wood 0
7-2 Bethel Park 7, 11-1 Southern Lehigh 2
6-1 Central Mountain 3, 7-4 West Allegheny 2
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
3-1 Red Land vs. TBD
6-1 Central Mountain vs. 7-2 Bethel Park, TBA
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 4A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 ELCO 15, 12-2 Science Leadership 0 (4 innings)
2-1 Wyoming Area 5, 4-1 Midd-West 1
12-1 Bonner-Prendie 7, 3-2 Wyomissing 1
1-1 Holy Ghost Prep 4, 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3
3-3 Eastern York 14, 6-1 Bellefonte 1 (5 innings)
7-1 New Castle 14, 10-2 Harbor Creek 3 (5 innings)
7-2 Montour 6, 9-1 Clearfield 1
10-1 Cathedral Prep 2, 7-3 Blackhawk 0
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
2-1 Wyoming Area 6, 3-1 ELCO 4
12-1 Bonner-Prendie 9, 1-1 Holy Ghost Prep 7
7-1 New Castle 4, 3-3 Eastern York 1
7-2 Montour 5, 10-1 Cathedral Prep 0
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
2-1 Wyoming Area vs. 12-1 Bonner-Prendie, TBA
7-1 New Castle vs. 7-2 Montour, TBA
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 3A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 Oley Valley 9, 12-2 String Theory 3
2-2 Scranton Prep 11, 11-1 Palisades 3
3-2 Trinity 5, 12-1 Neumann-Goretti 4
2-1 Lake Lehman 13, 4-1 Loyalsock Township 12
7-1 Hopewell 1, 10-2 Mercyhurst Prep 0
6-2 Tyrone 6, 5-1 Bedford 4
6-1 Central 12, 7-2 South Park 8
10-1 Hickory 4, 7-3 McGuffey 2
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-1 Oley Valley 8, 2-2 Scranton Prep 6
2-1 Lake Lehman 2, 3-2 Trinity 0
6-2 Tyrone 8, 7-1 Hopewell 1
6-1 Central 9, 10-1 Hickory 4
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
3-1 Oley Valley vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman, TBA
6-1 Central vs. 6-2 Tyrone, TBA
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 Camp Hill 4, 1-1 Dock Mennonite 1
11-1 Schuylkill Haven 15, 12-1 Masterman 0 (3 innings)
2-1 Riverside 7, 4-1 Sayre 1
5-1 McConnellsburg 9, 3-2 Newport 3
7-1 Shenango 7, 6-2 Mt. Union 3
9-1 Johnsonburg 8, 7-4 Carmichaels 3
7-3 Serra Catholic 13, 6-1 Southern Huntingdon 11 (8 innings)
7-2 Seton LaSalle 2, 10-1 Sharpsville 1
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
11-1 Schuylkill Haven 10, 3-1 Camp Hill 2
2-1 Riverside 1, 5-1 McConnellsburg 0
7-1 Shenango 2, 9-1 Johnsonburg 1 (8 innings)
7-3 Serra Catholic 4, 7-2 Seton LaSalle 1
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
11-1 Schuylkill Haven vs. 2-1 Riverside, TBA
7-1 Shenango vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic, TBA
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 1A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-2 Halifax 12, 1-1 Delco Christian 1 (5 innings)
11-1 Tri-Valley 3, 4-1 St. John Neumann 2
2-1 MMI Prep 7, 3-1 Greenwood 3
6-1 Juniata Valley 9, 5-2 Northern Bedford 6
7-1 Union 3, 9-2 Elk County Catholic 2 (8 innings)
5-1 Southern Fulton 12, 6-2 Moshannon Valley 2 (6 innings)
10-1 Kennedy Catholic 6, 7-2 Riverview 1
7-3 Eden Christian 8, 9-1 DuBois Cent Cath 7
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-2 Halifax 2, 11-1 Tri-Valley 1
6-1 Juniata Valley 6, 2-1 MMI Prep 2
7-1 Union vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton, at Greater Latrobe HS, 4:30
7-3 Eden Christian 12, 10-1 Kennedy Catholic 5
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
6-1 Juniata Valley vs. 3-2 Halifax, TBA
7-3 Eden Christian vs. TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD