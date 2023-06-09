The PIAA semifinals are nothing new to the Camp Hill baseball program, having reached the final four five times and secured wins in each trip.

A sixth opportunity awaits Monday, as Camp Hill collides with Saucon Valley in a Class 3A semifinal at Earl Wenger Field in Fredericksburg at 4 p.m.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said junior Kobe Moore, following Camp Hill’s quarterfinal win Thursday. “This group, we've been together, and we've been through it all. … I feel like now this our time to actually prove something to everybody. We've talked about how good we could be this year, how far we could go, and getting to actually prove it, just feels absolutely amazing.”

Below is an in-depth look at the Lions’ matchup.

Saucon Valley (24-3) vs. Camp Hill (20-3-1)

How they got here: District 11 champion Saucon Valley made easy work of its first two opponents, blitzing Trinity 13-1 in a five-inning, first-round victory while blanking Hughesville 6-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinals. District 3 king Camp Hill shut out Neumann-Goretti 2-0 Thursday after holding off Masterman in a 6-2 opener.

Up next: The state final at Penn State’s Medlar Field awaits the winner. The Panthers or Lions would play opposite District 7 champ Riverside or District 9 victor Punxsutawney Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

History: The 2023 Panthers have advanced farther than any team in program history. Thursday’s quarterfinal win was SV’s first.

Camp Hill, with five overall semifinal appearances, is competing in its first Class 3A final four. The Lions captured Class A titles in 1999, 2008 and 2009, reached the title game in 2001 and authored a 2A championship appearance in 2018.

Notes: The Panthers scored three runs each in the first and fifth innings of Thursday’s quarterfinal against Hughesville. Liam Buck ignited the Panther bats with three RBIs, which included a home run. On the mound, Cole Hubert and Jake Klotz combined to a pitch a four-hit shutout. The sophomore Hubert spun four innings and struck out three batters while Klotz closed out and fanned four.

Camp Hill’s Luke Parise silenced the Neumann-Goretti lineup Thursday and twirled a complete-game shutout. The Saint Joseph’s pledge scattered three hits, walked two and punched out nine. The Lions charged Saints’ starter Jayce Park with five hits, and the two runs posted on Luke Becker’s first-inning single and Moore’s third-inning double. Parise is eligible to pitch Monday with the pitch count resetting over the next three days.

