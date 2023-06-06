The 2023 PIAA baseball tournament shifts to the quarterfinals Thursday, and Cedar Cliff and Camp Hill stand as the local teams still in the hunt for gold.

The Colts clash with North Allegheny in a 6A quarterfinal at 2 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College. Meanwhile, the Lions face Neumann-Goretti at Muhlenberg High School in a 3A tussle at 4 p.m.

Here’s a closer look at each game.

Class 6A

North Allegheny (17-7)

vs. Cedar Cliff (19-6)

How they got here: District 7 runner-up North Allegheny knocked off District 10 champ McDowell in Monday’s first round, 11-5. The District 3 champ Colts pounced on Abington early Monday and sped off with a 9-0 shutout.

Up next: The winner punches its ticket to Monday’s semifinals opposite District 1 silver medalist Spring-Ford or District 7 king Mount Lebanon.

History: The Tigers missed the PIAA tournament a season ago but bring riches of experience to Thursday’s quarterfinals. North Allegheny qualified for the state dance each year from 2017 to 2021, and advanced to the 2021 6A championship where it fell to La Salle College. The Colts earned their first state victory since 2019 Monday, and their first in the 6A field. Cedar Cliff has the chance to reach the program’s second PIAA semifinal, last matching the mark in 2019 in the 5A contingent.

Notes: Owen Schall and Harron Lee led the Tiger charge Monday, collecting a combined five RBIs. Schall cracked three hits in four trips to the plate and posted a pair of runners. Lee went 2 for 3 and plated three runs on two doubles. Allegheny’s David Posey received the start and worked five innings, where he permitted two hits on three runs (two earned), walked six and struck out eight. Spencer Barnett, who tallied a hit in three at-bats Monday, is a West Virginia pledge. Teammate JD Costanzo, also committed to the Mountaineers, is expected to start on the mound Thursday.

Sam Grube and Luke Minium stole the show for the Colts in Monday’s opener. Grube engineered three hits and scored three runs from the leadoff spot while Minium pitched 5 2/3 innings, scattering three hits and punching out nine. No. 2 hitter and Delaware commit Ayden Frey produced two RBIs, as did Jordan Negley on a second-inning triple.

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti (9-4)

vs. Camp Hill (19-3-1)

How they got here: Goretti raced out to four runs in the first inning against Allentown Central Catholic and held off 11 Viking hits to pull out a 9-3 opening-round victory. District 3 champ Camp Hill followed the same formula against Masterman — scoring four runs in the first — and topped the Blue Dragons 6-2 in Monday’s opener.

Up next: The winner draws District 4 champ Hughesville or District 11 gold medalist Saucon Valley in Monday’s semis.

History: The Saints are playing in their 12th consecutive state tournament. Goretti captured the 2016 and 2017 2A titles against Bishop McCort and made another championship appearance in 2015, losing to Neshannock. Camp Hill secured its first 3A win in program history Monday. The Lions target their sixth semifinal appearance Thursday, and once they’ve reach the final four, boast a 5-0 record.

Notes: While Allentown CC sprayed 11 hits against the Saints, Goretti countered with nine of its own. Jimmy Gallo paced the victors with three knocks and drove in a trio of runs. At the top of the order, Christian Cerone belted out two hits and two RBIs, and Richie Rosati plated another pair.

Battery mates Dom Tozzi and Luke Parise jolted the Lions to victory Monday. Tozzi spun 6 1/3 innings on the mound, scattering seven hits across three runs while fanning 12. Parise pushed in two runs at the dish, including a fifth-inning solo home run. Kobe Moore and Noah Doi also recorded RBIs. Parise will take the ball Thursday.

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley