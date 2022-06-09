PIAA Baseball: Aidan Barrow-Somers marshals Cumberland Valley past West Chester Henderson in 6A quarterfinals

READING — At the conclusion of his freshman year, after being cut from the Cumberland Valley baseball team, pitcher Aidan Barrow-Somers approached head coach Levi Mumma.

“Whatever it takes to make this team is what I’m going to do. What will it take?” Barrow-Somers asked Mumma in the conversation.

“I just said work hard, and he never stopped from that moment on,” Mumma said.

In Thursday night’s PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal matchup against West Chester Henderson at Muhlenberg High School, the culmination of hard work from the now-junior southpaw paid off. In just his third start of the year, Barrow-Somers pitched six brilliant innings, allowing a pair of hits while walking two and striking out six.

And with help from his offense, which scored four runs across seven innings, Barrow-Somers and the Eagles stamped their ticket to Monday’s semifinals with a 4-0 shutout of Henderson Thursday night. It’s CV’s third trip to the semifinal round as a program.

Monday’s tilt is a rematch with District 3 champion Warwick, which topped District 7 runner-up Upper St. Clair 5-3 earlier Thursday. Warwick edged CV in a 9-8 comeback effort in the District 3 semifinals.

“I was so proud of him to come out his last two starts and do what he did,” Mumma said of Barrow-Somers. “There’s just something about him — there is lightning running through that kid’s veins, and he loves the game. He loves his teammates, and when he throws, we all throw. So, he feeds off of us and we off of him.”

Before exiting in the seventh inning, when Nate Miller entered and polished off the win, Barrow-Somers kept the Warriors off-balance with a four-pitch repertoire. Henderson drew five baserunners off Barrow-Somers but didn’t advance beyond second base.

The Warriors’ biggest threat against Barrow-Somers came in the bottom of the second when Brett McCartney drove a single into right and Ethan Giangiulio worked a free pass. The CV junior bore down, though, and fanned Nick Cugino to erase the danger.

“I knew I had a great defense behind me,” Barrow-Somers said, “and I just really tried to challenge these kids. We got out to an early lead, and I just really trust these guys. I let (Henderson) hit the ball, and we came out with the W.”

An early lead helped Barrow-Somers settle in. To open the game, Logan Sauve was hit by a pitch and advanced to third base on a wild pitch and a passed ball. No. 2 hitter Jason Madrak plated Sauve on a sacrifice fly to left to provide CV the 1-0 edge.

“Logan Sauve has been our catalyst throughout the season,” Mumma said of his blue-chip catcher, “and however he gets on, that really sets the tone for everybody. He did it last game, and he did it again (today).”

The Eagles didn’t strike again until the fourth when Kyle McKeon reached base on a five-pitch walk and came around to score when Brady Hawkins dropped a double into the right-center field gap. CV (18-6) chased home its other runs in the fifth and sixth innings with a deep RBI single to left from Madrak in the fifth and a sacrifice fly from Jackson Boone in the final go-round.

Jackson Snyder started for the Warriors (23-3) and worked four frames. He surrendered two runs on two hits and walked one. Stony Brook commit Eddie Smink spun the last three innings, permitting two runs (one earned) across three knocks.

Miller’s inning of work for CV — after Barrow-Somers issued a leadoff walk to open the seventh — provided a scare. He induced a pop out to first and collected a punch out for the first two outs. However, two walks loaded the bags for Henderson before Kevin Wheeler rolled into a fielder’s choice at third to seal the CV victory.

“We had a great day of practice yesterday,” Mumma said. “They trusted the plan, they trusted each other, and man, did they go out and execute today against a really, really good ballclub.”

The chance at redemption Monday against top-seeded Warwick excites the Eagles. For players like Barrow-Somers, the kid who was cut his freshman year, moments like Thursday spotlighted how far he and his team have come this season.

“I was crushed when I got cut,” Barrow-Somers said, “and it was like the bottom of my life, and I said, ‘I’m not going to let it happen again.’ And now we’re here.

“I wouldn’t have ever imagined it, but now we’re here.”

