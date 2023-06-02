Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, East Pennsboro and Camp Hill all won District 3 gold in their classifications.

Their attention turns to another set of hardware Monday when the PIAA tournament opens with first-round play. The Colts (Class 6A), Wildcats (5A), Panthers (4A) and Lions (3A) all host openers while Trinity, District 3's Class 3A silver medalist, loads up the bus for its first-round matchup.

Below is a look at each Sentinel-area game.

Class 6A

Abington (15-8) at Cedar Cliff (18-6)

When/where: 4 p.m., Cedar Cliff High School

How they got here: Abington stamped the final state ticket out of District 1. The Galloping Ghosts defeated Harry S. Truman 3-2 in a district second-round game before dropping their next two affairs to Plymouth Whitemarsh (3-1) and Avon Grove (17-7). Cedar Cliff secured the District 3 title with a 7-1 win over Wilson. The Colts coasted through the first three rounds, ousting Northeastern, Hempfield and Red Lion.

Up next: Monday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals and sets up a meeting against District 10 champ McDowell or District 7 runner-up North Allegheny.

History: Abington is playing in its first 6A tournament after reaching the PIAA 5A quarterfinals last year. The Ghosts won a 3A title in 2009 and advanced to the 5A championship in 2015. Cedar Cliff is also making its first appearance in the 6A field. The Colts last reached the state tournament in 2019 — as members of the 5A contingent — and advanced to the semifinals.

Notes: Jordan Negley pitched a gem for the Colts in the District 3 championship, working 6 1/3 innings. The senior southpaw scattered four hits on a run and struck out five. Meanwhile, the Cedar Cliff bats popped for 11 hits between eight players. Carter Enders and Bennett Secrest supplied two hits and two RBIs each in the victory.

Class 5A

Bethel Park (17-5) at Mechanicsburg (18-6)

When/where: 4 p.m., Rickenbach-Shirley Field at Memorial Park

How they got here: Bethel Park blanked Upper St. Clair 6-0 and struck down Penn-Trafford 8-5 in its first two games of the District 7 tournament before falling to Shaler 10-1 in the championship. The Wildcats authored a run to a District 3 title, clipping Greencastle-Antrim 6-1 in the final. The championship game followed victories over Donegal (2-1), Shippensburg (8-0) and Warwick (4-1).

Up next: The winner will face District 12 champ Monsignor Bonner or District 1 bronze medalist West Chester Rustin in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

History: The Black Hawks bring a wealth of PIAA tournament experience to Monday’s matchup. Bethel claimed the last two state titles, defeating Red Land 4-2 in 2021 and Selinsgrove 5-0 last spring. Prior to the championship runs, the Black Hawks hadn’t qualified for the state tournament since 2007. Mechanicsburg is making its first state appearance since 2011, and its fourth all-time. The Wildcats’ lone PIAA win came against Franklin Towne Charter in a 2011 3A opener.

Notes: The Black Hawks are led by the jab and cross of Evan Holewinski and Ryan Petras. Holewinski, a Kent State commit, bears a 3-0 record and 0.87 earned-run average in 40 1/3 innings on the mound. He doubles as a premier bat with a .491 average, six home runs and 30 RBIs. Petras, pledged to Northwestern, slugs .431 and has stolen 16 bases.

Mechanicsburg junior Reese Young reset the program single-season strikeout record (99) in the District 3 final. Young fanned 12 batters in six shutout innings and allowed two hits. Henry Zercher, Zach Lochary, Jeff Lougee, Landon Mark and Kale Clark each posted RBIs for the ‘Cats.

Class 4A

Indiana (15-10) at East Pennsboro (15-7)

Where/where: 4 p.m., East Pennsboro High School

How they got here: Indiana earned the last state seat from District 7. The Indians dropped 7-5 and 8-6 decisions to Hopewell and Montour in the district semifinals and third-place game but punched their ticket with prior victories against Laurel Highlands and Blackhawk. East Penn claimed back-to-back District 3 titles with a 14-4 six-inning triumph against Hanover. On their way to the crown, the Panthers upset Fleetwood and Bermudian Springs in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

Up next: Indiana or East Penn would face the winner of District 6 champ Bellefonte or District 7 runner-up Greater Latrobe in Thursday’s quarters.

History: The Indians target their first PIAA win in just their second state appearance. Indiana last qualified for the tournament in 2000. The Panthers reached the quarterfinals last year and enter their sixth state tournament. East Penn has qualified for the PIAA dance five of the last six years.

Notes: Steven Budash and Ben Ryan spearhead Indiana’s success at the plate. Budash, a Slippery Rock commit, paces the club with a .422 average and has blasted a pair of home runs. Ryan slashes .411 with three round-trippers and 19 RBIs.

Chase Deibler drove in five runs in the district championship to underline East Penn’s victory. Additional offensive sparks came from Lucas Martz’s two-run inside-the-park home run and two RBIs from Andrew Seibert. Ryan Stover went the distance on the bump, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits while punching out three.

Class 3A

Masterman (11-2) at Camp Hill (18-3-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: Masterman shut out Philadelphia Academy Charter 1-0 in the District 12 semifinals before dropping a 20-1 decision to Neumann-Goretti in the championship. Camp Hill won its first District 3 3A gold medal, and seventh overall title, with a 6-3 win over crosstown rival Trinity. The Lions thumped Oley Valley 8-2 in the district semis to reach the title bout.

Up next: The winner faces Neumann-Goretti or District 11 silver medalist Allentown Central Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

History: The Blue Dragons qualified for the PIAA tournament each of the last two years but have yet to strike their first state win. Masterman also advanced to states in 2011, 2014 and 2016. Camp Hill makes its 3A tournament debut after reaching the PIAA 2A quarters in 2021. The Lions boast PIAA 1A titles from 2008 and 2009.

Notes: Senior Victor Nordlof leads Masterman at the plate with a .395 average and slots as a featured arm in the starting rotation, carrying a 5-0 record with a 4.11 ERA. Sophomore Gabe LaRosa bats .364 and senior Ethan Shirodkar slashes .343.

Kobe Moore helped lift the Lions to district gold, swatting a bases-clearing double. Luke Parise was steadfast on the rubber, pitching six innings. The Saint Joseph’s signee permitted three runs (one earned) on six hits and fanned 11.

Trinity (17-6) at Saucon Valley (22-3)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saucon Valley High School

How they got here: Prior to the District 3 final setback, Trinity gouged Pequea Valley and Annville-Cleona 14-4 and 9-2 in quarterfinals semifinals. Saucon Valley ran the table in the District 11 tournament, topping MaST Community Charter (10-0), Northwestern (4-2) and Allentown Central Catholic (10-3).

Up next: The winner meets District 4 king Hughesville or District 2 royalty Riverside in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

History: The Shamrocks extended their PIAA tournament stay to three consecutive years with this spring’s appearance. 2021 was Trinity’s first entry, and the ‘Rocks collected their only state win, a 5-4 upset of Neumann-Goretti. The Panthers make their 3A debut Monday after reaching the 4A quarterfinals a year ago. Saucon’s 2022 entry was the program’s first since 2000.

Notes: Landon Kuntzelman spun five innings for Trinity in the District 3 championship. The recent Manhattan commit scattered three hits on three runs and whiffed five. Ryan Balaban plated the Shamrocks’ only RBI.

The Panthers bat .336 as a team, led by Cole Hubert’s .500 average, and .483 and .438 marks from Rocky Viscito and Jake Klotz. Viscito and Klotz double as staff aces with a combined 10-1 record and 1.25 ERA.

Photos: Mechanicsburg strikes down Greencastle for 2nd District 3 baseball title