There are moments when a coach pushes the mechanics aside and fosters a confidence to reach his or her players.

Cedar Cliff’s Justin Secrest has used that approach with his baseball club. The coach recognized the Colts’ talent top to bottom, but through the first few of the games of the season, saw his team's offense produce inconsistently.

Secrest emphasized an attacklike approach to each at-bat.

Cedar Cliff’s eight runs in the first two innings of Monday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash against Cumberland Valley was a product of that encouragement. The Colts approached each at-bat with a purpose, and with the early surge and some stellar pitching from starter Jordan Negley, held off a late CV response to clip the Eagles 9-5 under the lights at Cumberland Valley High School.

“The more we swing the bat, the more good things happen,” Colt senior Parker Tarnoci said. “We've been going on this nice little tear here, and it's because we're swinging the bat. We're having high-scoring games, and we're producing, and it's helping us out in the long run.”

The tear is a six-game winning streak, and the Colts (8-4, 6-3) have scored five or more runs in four of the six contests.

Tarnoci was the catalyst Monday, driving in four runs, including a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. The blast bookended a five-run second for a Cedar Cliff lineup that had pounced on CV starter Aidan-Barrow Somers for three runs in the first.

Tarnoci’s four RBIs were complemented by three from Cayden Bender, who laid the groundwork for the five-run second with a two-RBI double. All five runs came with two outs.

“I just kept saying, ‘Keep swinging the bats, be positive, be confident and good things are coming,’” Secrest said. “And once again, good things came today and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Negley quickly settled in for the Colts, working five shut-out innings. The southpaw scattered seven hits in the winning decision while striking out three and walking two.

CV (7-4, 6-3) had its chances to cut into the Cedar Cliff lead, placing five runners in scoring position with Negley on the mound. The Colt senior stranded a pair at second, and in the third inning, squeaked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs, retiring the final three batters he faced via a fielder’s choice, a pop out and a strikeout.

Negley cited the early-run support as a confidence booster. Tarnoci and Bender had plated runs in the first on ground outs and a third run posted on a throwing error.

“I do think the runs helped a little bit, but I think just inside, I was like, ‘I need to get out of this because runs in the last inning killed us in multiple games this season,’” Negley said.

With Negley exiting after five, the Eagles struck for five runs across the last two innings. Ryan Rubin poked a two-run single past second in the sixth, and Kaden Schoenly blistered a three-run bomb to into the night sky in the bottom of the seventh.

Relievers Curtis Shinn and Justin Taylor kept CV’s chances afloat. Shinn tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings after spelling Barrow-Somers while Taylor went three innings, allowing one run on a hit and punching out six.

“They won a couple innings, we won a couple innings, and they did more with their opportunities than we did,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said. “It was just sort of an uncharacteristic start for us.”

Devin Niemiec brought it home for the Colts, spinning the final two frames. He allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits, issued three free passes and struck out three.

“On the way here, we're having fun. We're messing around. We're loose,” Tarnoci said. “And I think that's super important with us right now. No one's on each other. We're just having fun playing the game we all love.”

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley