Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Will Hummel could see and feel the changes after adding 35 pounds of weight since the end of the 2022 baseball season.

An offseason bulk is standard for a high school athlete looking to take a step forward in the next season. Muscle mass can help improve strength and durability, and in Hummel’s case, it’s changed the way he can throw a baseball.

But Hummel's process in gaining that muscle, and the precautions taken throughout, were unique.

At two weeks old, Hummel was diagnosed homocystinuria, a rare but potentially serious inherited condition where the body can’t process the amino acid methionine. In an effort to avoid severe symptoms, Hummel abstains from high-protein foods like meat and dairy and sticks to a specific, low-protein diet.

Hummel struggled with maintaining weight throughout his life, but through his offseason training and finding ways to get extra calories into his diet, Hummel said his mindset changed entering this spring.

“All these different things really helped me break those barriers, those limitations that I had, and that I thought would always hold me back,” Hummel said. “And it showed off. … All those different things really proved to me that the limitations, they don't define who I am and what I can do. That's really just been something I've learned in the past year.”

‘I didn’t really understand’

Hummel remembers growing up and having to explain to his peers of why he couldn’t eat the same foods they did.

A screening two weeks after birth revealed his diagnosis.

“It's hard,” Hummel said. “It's definitely hard trying to explain other little kids when you don't fully understand it yourself — that you can't exactly eat protein. … But as I grow up, and I get older, it definitely gets easier because I'm telling the same story over and over again, and it's kind of just gotten easier over time. But it's definitely been a limiting factor in my life.”

HCU is an autosomal recessive trait, according to mountsinai.org. Affected children inherit a nonworking gene from each parent. Those born with HCU — estimated to be one in every 200,000 to 350,000 people worldwide — don’t commonly show symptoms in their first year of life. Severe symptoms may develop later without early treatment.

With the body unable to break down methionine, the symptoms can include vision problems, mental disorders, weak bones and bone and joints problems. HCU also presents a higher risk for blood clots and strokes.

Hummel visits Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia every six months for checkups. He undergoes bone density scans, blood tests and mental and eye exams. Hummel hasn’t developed any symptoms aside from struggling to maintain weight.

“I've been able to talk to and meet many people who are not as fortunate as I am,” Hummel said. “There's a lot of mental delays that go along with that, and a ton of other physical effects that I was blessed not to have because we caught it early.”

Seeing changes

Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister has always viewed Hummel as driven, focused and humble both on and off the diamond.

It was no surprise to see his pitcher attack his goals in the offseason.

“He's got all the qualities you would want in a young person,” McAllister said. “He’s gonna be real successful in whatever he does. As far as a player goes, he has a ton of abilities. He’s long and loose. But really in the last year, he's been able to put on weight, and it's really changed how he throws a baseball.”

Hummel morphed into his now-200-pound frame by following a two-part plan. The first step was a standard workout regimen, going to the gym five to six days a week and focusing on a new set of muscles each day. Bandwork, mobility and plyometric exercises and stretching — all common workouts for pitchers — were also emphasized.

“I think it all just kind of came together and really helped me grow this offseason,” Hummel said.

Part two was adding extra calories into his diet. With methionine being a building block to growing muscle, Hummel resorted to low-protein pasta and bread and fruits and vegetables as substitutes. He also drinks a formula that contains the necessary nutrients and proteins he’s not getting in his regular diet.

Hummel is essentially vegan but can’t intake foods like beans, soy and tofu due to their high-protein content. He orders the majority of his food from the low-protein company, Loprofin.

“I've always tried to look for higher-calorie options,” Hummel said, “and a lot of the low-protein foods that I get on this website really help with that. They know that people who are on this diet will generally have trouble getting enough calories … so all of these combined have really helped me stay healthy.”

The offseason bulk produced results on the mound. In his junior season, Hummel touched mid-80s with his fastball, but has seen the radar gun tick upward of 91 miles per hour this spring.

In three starts this year, Hummel has allowed three runs (two earned) across 14 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 26 batters, scattered five hits and garnered two wins.

The hard throwing right-hander, who plans to study orthodontics in college, spun five no-hit innings in a 10-0 victory Wednesday against Gettysburg.

“For us and the program to see it pay off for him,” McAllister said, “for him to get himself in a spot where he's able to do that, where he's able to get bigger and stronger and actually see the radar gun creep up, up, up, and see some results for the work he's putting in, it’s pretty cool.”

Hummel is one of the key returning arms for a Wildcat club that mined 2022 Mid-Penn Conference gold and qualified for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. His role comes with larger expectations this season, as he slides into the No. 2 slot in the starting rotation.

Hummel aims to hurdle the expectations through his offseason improvements.

“I definitely feel a lot stronger on the mound,” Hummel said. “And although, I think it was very evident that in the (Elizabethtown) game I kind of struggled with control, I think that'll come throughout the season, and that just might have been first game back facing live batters. But I definitely felt more control in that I was able to be more comfortable on the mound and that I trusted all the work that I put in the offseason. I definitely saw that in how fast I was able to throw and hitting my spots. I definitely feel that it’s (going to be) a big change this season.”

Connecting with others

For long trips, like last month’s to North Carolina for a tournament, Hummel and the Mechanicsburg coaching staff have a routine to ensure he can safely eat wherever the team stops for food. One of the assistant coaches goes to the back of the bus and hands Hummel his phone so he can scan the restaurants available in the area.

It’s one of the ways Hummel has helped educate his teammates and coaches about his condition and other rare diseases.

“They’ve been absolutely great and very accepting of my different needs with having such a unique diet,” Hummel said. “Eating with the team and going out to restaurants, that was always a big stress as a kid because there's not as many options on the menu for me as someone else. But they would always make sure that there's something there for me to eat, and that I'd always have options available to me as far as food goes.”

Hummel’s outreach expands beyond the diamond, as he has connected globally with others who live with HCU. Many of his connections are through HCU Network America, an organization that hosts events and conferences to bring people together.

Hummel said the events provide the avenue for people to share their stories, hear from others on how they are managing their condition and includes companies that are developing low-protein foods. While there is no cure for HCU, the conferences highlight treatments and research for those affected.

Social media has played a major role as well. Hummel said it’s been an outlet to raise awareness and another networking tree for those with HCU.

“It can kind of feel isolating at points in time because there's not a whole lot of people with HCU. It's very rare,” Hummel said. “So it’s a joy reaching out to organizations … and that's been a big part of being in the community and helping other patients. But then also just a part of advocating is educating other people. So telling people who might not even know it exists and aren't familiar with many rare diseases what it is and how it affects me and many others.”

McAllister and several of Hummel’s teammates have become highly informed on HCU. It’s also helped them recognize the bigger picture of life.

“There's certainly something motivating about someone who maybe has a reason to complain a little bit or get down,” McAllister said. “It's a constant reminder that you've got it pretty good, and it could be much worse. I'm sure he's had days where he wishes it would have gotten better sooner, but at the end of the day, he's been nothing but positive, focused and supportive of his teammates.”

Hummel’s taken a similar mindset.

Being in and out of hospitals as a kid, and still visiting CHOP for his six-month checkups, he considers himself lucky. On the outside, Hummel said few can tell of the condition he’s living with. But for those he sees in wheelchairs or living with severe disabilities due to HCU, it’s been a learning experience.

“I'm definitely proud of myself for overcoming these boundaries and realizing that although it's something that might hold me back, it's not something that will always keep me from going to the next level and achieving my goals and what I really want,” Hummel said.

“But I’ve realized that I really don't have it bad at all. It's all been a learning opportunity for me to give, understand and empathize for other people who are in worse situations than I am. And I think that's one of the positives that's come out of having my disease.”

