Boiling Springs will have plenty of "what ifs" to ask as they reflect on its baseball season.

If they could have fielded a couple of ground balls cleanly. If they could have turned sacrifice bunts into outs rather than adding more runners to the base paths. If they could have stopped the bleeding sooner. If they could have gotten a key base hit in the later innings.

If, if, if — the Bubblers are probably hosting the District 3 Class 4A semifinal on Thursday.

Instead, behind one sloppy inning, Boiling Springs' season ended abruptly with a 7-5 loss to Northern Lebanon on Monday afternoon when it couldn't dig out of the monumental hole it created for itself in the fateful second inning.

Already staked to a one-run lead, Northern Lebanon (16-6) scored five unearned runs when Boiling Springs had a defensive meltdown that gifted the Vikings a 6-0 advantage. Northern Lebanon laid down three bunts, including with the bases loaded, as the Bubblers failed to convert any of them into outs.

"We haven't done that all year," VonStein said. "It's the playoffs. We've got to rise to the challenge and avoid those big innings. We didn't."

The Vikings' final run in the frame came when Riley Messinger allowed himself to be caught up in a rundown, letting Andrew Via score from third base. Northern Lebanon (16-6) tacked on another score in the third on three singles from Dylan Fegly, DJ Byerly, and Jared Ecenroad.

"That was the key," Northern Lebanon head coach Travis Thome said. "We just put the ball in play and let them make the mistakes. I wish we would have gotten a couple more after that inning, but fortunately, it was enough."

Boiling Springs (14-7) wasn't content to go quietly as the potent Bubblers' lineup came alive in the bottom of the third. Keegan Williamson led off with an infield single, and Matt McNair followed with a blast over the right-centerfield fence to break the seal. Nick Truax added a sacrifice fly, and Connor Meikrantz doubled home Jonah Richardson to add two more runs. Meikrantz scored on a wild pitch to add the fifth score in the inning.

But that was all Boiling Springs would get in the final four innings despite recording a base hit in each frame. The Bubblers stranded runners on third base twice, and Northern Lebanon needed a diving catch by right fielder James Voight to keep them off the scoreboard.

Brian Bicksler tossed the final four scoreless innings for the Vikings, scattering four hits and striking out two. The sophomore right-hander was a challenging change of pace after the hard fastball of starter Fegly.

"He's been our guy all year," Thome said. "He's come in clutch situations. When his curveball is on, he's hard to hit. His speed is just off a little bit, and he did fantastic."

Northern Lebanon advances to the Class 4A semifinals to face No. 6 Hanover, 8-3 winners over Kennard-Dale.

Maddex LaBuda went six innings for the Bubblers in the loss, allowing seven runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out 11. Richardson worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless seventh inning.

"It's heartbreaking," VonStein said. "This is my seventh year here, and I've watched these guys come up through and develop. Especially after the year we had last year, and to see the strides they made. It's tough. It's hard to see them go."

Photos: Pitching sends Shippensburg baseball past Boiling Springs