Nick Truax wanted to pick his team up.

The Boiling Springs catcher had made a critical error in the first inning of Monday’s Mid-Penn Colonial clash against Big Spring. He had dropped a called third strike and sailed the throw to first, which snowballed to a three-run top half for the Bulldogs.

In the bottom of the second inning, Truax got his redemption. Gauging a 2-2 pitch on the outside corner, Truax took Big Spring southpaw Brady Singer to the opposite field for a double and plated a pair of runs. The extra-base knock stabilized the Bubblers and was one of two momentum-shifting hits from the senior, as Truax’s game-high four RBIs vaulted Boiling Springs to a 5-4 comeback win in Bubbletown.

“This is a team sport and I was just trying to pick them up and do my part,” Truax said. “Matty (McNair) starts it at the top of the order and all the way down to Michael (Crowther). Like I said, it’s a team effort.”

Truax’s second-inning double had cut the Bulldog lead to one, but Big Spring (4-5-1, 2-4-1) bounced back with a run in the top of the third on a safety squeeze from Aidan Sallie. Truax came up again in the bottom half and evened the score at four with a single into the left-center gap that scored Connor Meikrantz and Jonah Richardson.

Sallie had provided the first-inning fireworks for the Bulldogs, shooting a two-run single into right off starting pitcher Maddex LaBuda. Caden Clarke, who led off the game with a walk, took home on the throwing error.

“We needed to settle down, and they came after us there early,” Boiling Springs head coach Paul VonStein said. “And I think we were able to recover there … and get out of that and scratch back. That was huge for us.”

The Bubblers (7-3, 6-1) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth, as a hard-hit grounder from LaBuda slid under the glove of Big Spring shortstop Josh Motter. LaBuda, who found his footing after the rocky first, spun three innings, scattering two hits on four runs (one earned) and striking out three.

Richardson took the ball in relief and fired four no-hit innings, allowing just a pair of baserunners on walks. The Delaware commit used a low-90s fastball — with late life — and sharp slider to keep the Bulldogs off balance. He fanned eight batters and retired 12 of the 14 Bulldogs he faced.

“I knew I had a solid defense behind me, so I wasn’t afraid to throw it over the middle,” Richardson said. “It just happens they swung and missed at a bunch.”

Singer worked all six innings for Big Spring, surrendering eight hits on five runs (four earned) and punching out five. The Bubblers had other chances to add insurance runs, including the sixth inning with runners on first and second, but Singer erased the threat with a pop out to short.

“We had opportunities, and that’s what it’s all about,” Big Spring head coach Jesse Bortner said. “The game of baseball, you love it, because you never know when an opportunity is going to come. There were a couple of situations where we failed to execute a bunt or whatever, where I think if we would put a little more pressure on, we probably could have scratched another one across.”

Boiling Springs claimed sole lead of the division with Monday’s win. Elsewhere, Northern blanked Shippensburg 14-0 in six innings to aid the Bubblers’ cause.

“They’re really feeding off each other this year, and that’s something we didn’t have last year,” VonStein said. “We were in a lot of close games, but we didn’t find ourselves on the plus side of a lot of those games. It’s a total team effort. It’s everybody.”