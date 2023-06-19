Josh Petty missed the connections and the impact he could make in scholastic sports.

Petty spent five seasons as head coach of the Big Spring baseball program (2016 to 2020) and a total nine years with the Bulldogs. He headed the Shippensburg Stars of the South Penn Twilight League and coached in the folded West Shore League.

Petty will now rekindle his passion, but in a new territory.

“Seeing a kid struggle with something that you're able to help him with, and then help them or see them succeed after the struggle is always what it's about for me,” Petty said. “I think it’s the same way I used to preach in baseball. If you do the little things right, everything else will take care of itself.”

At Big Spring’s School Board meeting Monday, Petty was unanimously approved as the Bulldogs’ head golf coach for the 2023 season. This fall will be Petty’s first on the links, and he’ll have the help of his oldest son, Jaret, who’s expected to come aboard as an assistant.

Petty replaces Andrew Koman, who resigned in January after six seasons with the program.

“It's all about the kids, and I'm just lucky enough to get to be a part of what they do,” Petty said. “But I'd like to bring a personality to the golf program and the golf team where it becomes attractive enough to students and athletes, both boys and girls, where they look forward to coming out and playing.”

Petty’s interest in the position piqued during a conversation with athletic director Scott Penner at a baseball game in the spring. Petty went home and discussed with Jaret about the opening, and both agreed it was an opportunity they’d enjoy pursuing together.

“(Jaret) and I share a love for golf,” Petty said.

Petty believes there are similarities in the approaches of coaching baseball and golf, though, each feature their own technique.

“(Golf’s) obviously not going to be as intense,” Petty said. “I think there's some creativity, and what I like about wrestling with the concept of coaching golf, is that it's such an individual sport, where you can break baseball down the same way. Every kid isn't coached the same way. So there's some things that might work for one golfer that may not work for another, just like in baseball. And I think we'll be able to kind of use that concept in our coaching style.”

Golf also doesn’t require the time commitment of baseball. In the offseason, it’s standard for golfers to break off individually and compete in tournaments and leagues. Baseball can follow a similar pattern with travel clubs and leagues, but it’s common for high school programs to hold off-season training and practices.

Petty cited time commitment when he stepped down as Big Spring’s skipper in September 2020, telling The Sentinel he “ignored or put on hold in life” several things that he wanted to turn his attention to, including “family and friends, travel,” hunting and other personal projects.

The time of golf matches — usually starting anywhere between noon and 2 p.m. — was another piece that drew Petty to the position. And when the Bulldogs aren’t competing, practices typically begin right after school, which allots time at home in the evening.

“The time that I still get to spend at home is going to be big for me and my family,” he said. “And I'm just excited to try something new. I've always loved working with kids, and it's another way that I get to do that. I still love baseball and that'll always be something that's a part of me, but this is just a new thing that I wanted to try.”

The first practice date of the 2023 season is Aug. 7, and by then, Petty hopes to have made progress toward some of the goals he’s set for his first year. One of the goals includes improving program interest and possibly fielding enough golfers for a girls’ team.

“I think I'll be able to bring some players in that typically wouldn't think about playing golf, that aren't playing football or another fall sport,” Petty said. “Just from knowing a lot of the members of the community … I just hope to generate interest in the program. I think we have 10 kids signed up right now. I'd love to get more players and get some competition going.”

