CRESSON — For a team to reach the state championship game, everything must go right or it’ll need to catch a huge break. The breaks eluded Cedar Cliff in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 6A semifinal, as the Colts’ bats went quiet and Mount Lebanon took advantage. The Blue Devils moved into Friday’s championship game, defeating the Colts 7-2 at Mount Aloysious College.

After losing its first eight games of the year, Mount Lebanon righted the ship and has won 16 of 18 to punch its ticket to the state title game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday against Father Judge at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

“We had probably the best batting practice and infield practice and such energy today, and that is totally senior leadership,” Blue Devils coach Patt McCloskey said. “Those early losses built their determination and drive.”

The Blue Devils (16-10) struck first in the first inning. Delaware recruit Tanner Donati lined a single to right, and Auburn recruit Tyler Smith lined a double to right to put Blue Devils on second and third with no outs. Matthew Delvaux, a Mercyhurst recruit, singled to left to plate one, and Nolan Smith hit a sacrifice fly to give Mount Lebanon a 2-0 lead.

Delvaux took the mound for the Pittsburgh-area school and gave up a walk and a single in the first but finally got out of trouble. He went six innings, allowed two runs and four hits, while walking two and striking out five.

At one point, Delvaux retired 12 Colts in a row before giving up a single to Carter Enders in the sixth. He answered by retiring Michael Boblick to end the inning.

The Blue Devil bats threatened to add to their lead with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, but Enders snagged a grounder at third and turned a 5-3 double play.

But Mount Lebanon continued to apply pressure. In the fifth, Jacob Tinnemeyer singled to center, and Donati tripled down the right field line, later scoring on a Smith single. Delvaux singled, and Shields drew a walk to load the bases and end the start for Cedar Cliff starting pitcher Luke Minium. Brady Wagner came on in relief, and the Blue Devils’ and Brock Stacy greeted him with a line drive to left field to score two more, stretching the lead to 6-0. Wagner got out of the inning without any further damage.

The Blue Devils loaded the bases on walks in the sixth and scored another run on an error, but an alert Sam Grube picked a the runner at third when he strayed too far around the base to limit the damage.

Cedar Cliff got on the board in the sixth. Grube singled to right, and Bennett Secrest worked a one-out walk. Cayden Bender doubled to center field to score Grube, and courtesy runner Jordan Esser scored on a Parker Tarnoci ground out.

“I am so proud of these kids and especially the seniors who battled in every game and down to the final out in every game,” Colt coach Justin Secrest said. “We hit balls hard but right at people, and they played great defense. They found some holes with runners on base.”

Mount Lebanon’s Tyler Smith came on in the seventh and picked up three strikeouts to end the game and the Colts’ season at 20-7.

Bender led the Colts with two hits, and Grube and Enders had the other hits.

For the winners, Donati, Smith, Delvaux, and Stacy each had two hits. Shields was on base all four times. Delvaux and Stacy were on three times.

Bennett Secrest threw out two runners attempting to steal.

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley