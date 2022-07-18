MLB: Former East Pennsboro pitcher Jake Madden selected by Los Angeles Angels in fourth round of 2022 Draft

Former East Pennsboro pitcher Jake Madden didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft Monday.

Madden was selected as the 118th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round. The 118th selection comes with an estimated signing bonus of $512,700.

Madden, a 2020 East Pennsboro graduate, recently completed his redshirt-freshman season at Northwest Florida State Junior College, the same JUCO program of current New York Yankees farmhand and Cumberland Valley alumnus Beck Way. Madden is pledged to Alabama for the upcoming season.

During his 2022 campaign, the 6-foot-6 flamethrower pitched to a 4-4 record, a 4.53 earned-run average and struck out 76 batters across 42 2/3 innings. In his time with the Panthers, Madden was a two-time All-Sentinel Honorable Mention, a 2018 Team Pennsylvania Big 26 Baseball Classic selection and helped East Pennsboro to a pair of PIAA tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019. His junior year, the last in a Panther uniform after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Madden batted .432 with three doubles, two triples and nine RBIs.

The 2022 draft marks the second straight year a former Panther was selected. 2021 graduate Michael Morales was a third-round selection by the Seattle Mariners in last year’s draft.