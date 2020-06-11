MLB: Former Cumberland Valley outfielder Beck Way drafted by New York Yankees in fourth round

Way was drafted as a solid right-hander out of the junior college circuit, but the mound isn’t where he made his name. He mostly played outfield, only pitching as a closer and occasional starter for the Eagles.

As a junior, Way hit .350 with 18 RBIs and nine runs scored as CV marched to the PIAA Class 4A semifinals, the farthest an Eagles team had ever advanced in states. As a senior, Way accumulated 10 runs, 26 hits, 12 RBIs and a .342 batting average.

He was known far more for his outfield prowess on a team that already had quality pitching in classmates Mitch Hoon and Adam Overcash. On the mound, Way went 1-2 with one save, 24 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, a 1.46 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP.

“He threw hard [in high school], but when he was with me, he was 160 pounds soaking wet. He was skin and bones,” Mumma said before the second round began. “We had always said, always, ‘When this 18-year-old boy turns into a 20-something-year-old man, he’s gonna be something else.’”

Not until he hung around with kids in Cape Cod last summer.

“Once he got to Cape Cod and he saw those guys that had plans to become professional players, I think that sort of rubbed off on him,” Mumma said. “He just put on weight and he started working out.