MLB: East Pennsboro alumnus Jake Madden inks contract with Los Angeles Angels

Jake Madden is officially a Los Angeles Angel.

The former East Pennsboro pitcher signed his pro contract with the Halos Friday morning, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis. Madden was selected Monday with the 118th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Madden’s contract with Angels includes a $997,500 signing bonus, nearly double the amount of the previously estimated slot value of $512,900.

4th-rder Jake Madden signs with @Angels for $997,500 (slot 118 = $512,900). @NWFRaiders_BSB RHP, one of best juco prospects in @MLBDraft, fastball to 98 mph, flashes solid slider & feel for a changeup as well. Alabama recruit. pic.twitter.com/gEjICMB00j — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 22, 2022

Madden was one of three draft picks Friday morning to join the Angels organization, including first-round pick and former Campbell University shortstop Zach Neto. The Angels grabbed Neto with the 13th overall selection Sunday night. Neto penned a $3.5 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com.

By inking his contract, Madden forgoes a commitment to Alabama for the 2023 season, a pledge he announced in November 2021. It was not announced Friday where Madden would be assigned to start his pro career.

“Honestly,” Madden said on a phone call Monday, “I'm just anxious to get my career started, finally. … So, I'm not gonna be nervous about it, but I'm just super excited to finally get my career started.”

Madden recently concluded his redshirt-freshman season at Northwest Florida State Junior College. On the mound, the former Panther ace strung together a 4-4 record, a 4.53 earned-run average and struck out 76 batters across 42 2/3 innings of work.

In three varsity seasons at East Pennsboro, Madden helped direct the Panthers to a pair of District 3 Class 4A championships in 2017 and 2019 and three straight PIAA tournament appearances from 2017 to 2019. In a utility role with the Panthers, due in part to injuries, Madden batted a career .410 with six doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs. He was limited to 38 2/3 innings on the bump in his prep career but contained the opposition to 11 runs (four earned).

Madden was the third East Pennsboro player to be selected in the program’s history. Matt Farner was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 1993 draft while 2021 graduate Michael Morales was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of last year’s draft.

“Just winning,” Madden said of what he extracted from his high school career. “I think that's where my competitiveness comes from. Just because of how much we won — most games weren't even close in high school. So, being able to go through that in high school, I think is what made me turn into the pitcher that I am because I hate losing. I struggled a little bit at the end of the season at Northwest Florida, but going out there and not really ever have been a pitcher, I think I had a pretty good season.”