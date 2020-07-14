MLB: Cumberland Valley grad Beck Way 'proud to be a New York Yankee,' signs above slot value

"Way made huge strides in Cape Cod last summer where his fastball’s been up to 98,” Yankees scouting director Damon Oppenheimer said, according to NJ.com in June. “He’s got good command of it to both sides of the plate. He has a loose, easy simple delivery to repeat (his mechanics). He’s got a really dynamic changeup that he feels comfortable using it any in any count. His breaking ball is going to be firmed up with our pitch-design guys and it’s going to be an effective out pitch also.”

Way, 20, the grandson of Eagles baseball fixture Michael "Whitey" Whitehead, himself a Yankees fan, played four years with CV, helping them to their first ever PIAA semifinal appearance.

“We had always said, always, ‘When this 18-year-old boy turns into a 20-something-year-old man, he’s gonna be something else,’” CV head coach Levi Mumma said of Way the night he was selected.

He then spent his rookie season of college at Division II Belmont Abbey before transferring to junior college Northwest Florida State as a sophomore. He had committed to LSU for the 2021 season but was expected to turn pro once the Yankees picked him in an abbreviated five-round draft in June.