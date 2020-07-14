MLB: Cumberland Valley grad Beck Way 'proud to be a New York Yankee,' signs above slot value

Beck Way signed on the dotted line, officially joining the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The former Cumberland Valley outfielder and relief pitcher, who became the school's highest ever MLB draft pick in June when the Yankees selected him in the fourth round, 129th overall, agreed to a signing bonus of $600,000 with one of baseball's most storied franchises, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis.
The signing bonus is more than $161,000 more than the 129th pick's slot value. Way is the final Yankees draft pick to sign; the Bronx Bombers took college catcher Austin Wells with the 28th overall pick and then took college second baseman Trevor Hauver in the third round (No. 99). Both have already signed.
Way posted a picture on Twitter of himself signing his contract while wearing a Yankees t-shirt.
"The next chapter. Proud to be a New York Yankee," he said.
Way burst onto the MLB prospect scene in the last year after putting on weight, reaching 200 pounds and consistently hitting the mid-90s on his fastball, occasionally touching 97-98, according to scouts. He shined in the Cape Cod League, one of college baseball's top summer leagues, which appeared to catch scouts' attention.
He also boasts a low-90s cutter that former CV teammate Justin Wilson defines as sick, using the sick emoji.
"Way made huge strides in Cape Cod last summer where his fastball’s been up to 98,” Yankees scouting director Damon Oppenheimer said, according to NJ.com in June. “He’s got good command of it to both sides of the plate. He has a loose, easy simple delivery to repeat (his mechanics). He’s got a really dynamic changeup that he feels comfortable using it any in any count. His breaking ball is going to be firmed up with our pitch-design guys and it’s going to be an effective out pitch also.”
Way, 20, the grandson of Eagles baseball fixture Michael "Whitey" Whitehead, himself a Yankees fan, played four years with CV, helping them to their first ever PIAA semifinal appearance.
“We had always said, always, ‘When this 18-year-old boy turns into a 20-something-year-old man, he’s gonna be something else,’” CV head coach Levi Mumma said of Way the night he was selected.
He then spent his rookie season of college at Division II Belmont Abbey before transferring to junior college Northwest Florida State as a sophomore. He had committed to LSU for the 2021 season but was expected to turn pro once the Yankees picked him in an abbreviated five-round draft in June.
Way is one of several Pennsylvania natives to sign this year. Greencastle-Antrim product Miles Gayman signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Reds. UDFA's can sign signing bonuses worth a max of $20,000 this year. He joined Pittsburgh native Austin Hedrick with the Reds, who was picked 12th overall and signed for $4 million, according to Callis. Mifflin County grad Isaiah Kearns signed as a UDFA with Baltimore. And Central Bucks East RHP Nick Bitsko signed for $3 million with Tampa Bay after being picked 24th overall.
Way will become the second Eagle in the pros, joining LHP Hunter Schryver, who is in the Chicago White Sox farm system and rehabbing after Tommy John surgery in the winter.
Minor league baseball's season is canceled due to the coronavirus. It is unclear at what level Way will start in the Yankees' system and when it will be.
