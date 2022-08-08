MiLB: Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams promoted to the Asheville Tourists

Cumberland Valley graduate Justin Williams has been promoted to the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Williams has played all of this season with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Astros Single-A affiliate. Fayetteville announced Williams’ promotion Monday afternoon on its Twitter.
Woodpeckers corner infielder Justin Williams has been promoted to High-A! 🚨📞Over 43 games, Williams slashed .244/.320/.350 with 3 HR, 8 doubles, 39 H, 20 RBI, and 20 R. Congrats, Justin!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HldHbMRVBo— Fayetteville Woodpeckers (@WoodpeckersNC) August 8, 2022
Despite spending April through June on the development list, Williams has made a steady impact since his season debut June 2. Across 160 at-bats this year Williams is batting .244 with three home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Additionally, he’s walked on 17 occasions and carries a .320 on-base percentage.
This year marks as Williams second in the Astros organization. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft after three seasons at Penn State.