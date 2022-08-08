 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor League Baseball

MiLB: Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams promoted to the Asheville Tourists

  • Updated
  • 0
District 3 Baseball Championship: Cumberland Valley vs Red Lion

Cumberland Valley's Justin Williams, left, in the 2018 District 3 Class 6A Championship 

 Sentinel File

Cumberland Valley graduate Justin Williams has been promoted to the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Williams has played all of this season with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Astros Single-A affiliate. Fayetteville announced Williams’ promotion Monday afternoon on its Twitter.

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way makes Quad Cities debut; Michael Morales rebounds on the mound

Despite spending April through June on the development list, Williams has made a steady impact since his season debut June 2. Across 160 at-bats this year Williams is batting .244 with three home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Additionally, he’s walked on 17 occasions and carries a .320 on-base percentage.

This year marks as Williams second in the Astros organization. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft after three seasons at Penn State.

