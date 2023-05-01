The 2023 Mid-Penn Conference baseball tournament scheduled for Monday May 15 has been canceled.

Mechanicsburg athletic director and Mid-Penn baseball chair Seth Pehanich confirmed the cancelation Monday morning via text. The Mid-Penn also posted the news on Twitter.

Due to weather and schools needing to make-up games, the 2023 Mid Penn Conference Baseball tournament has been cancelled.

Conference officials canceled the tournament due to weather and the need for schools to reschedule games. The tournament was slated to begin four days prior to the first round of the District 3 postseason.