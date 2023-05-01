Sentinel Staff
The 2023 Mid-Penn Conference baseball tournament scheduled for Monday May 15 has been canceled.
Mechanicsburg athletic director and Mid-Penn baseball chair Seth Pehanich confirmed the cancelation Monday morning via text. The Mid-Penn also posted the news on Twitter.
Conference officials canceled the tournament due to weather and the need for schools to reschedule games. The tournament was slated to begin four days prior to the first round of the District 3 postseason.
Mechanicsburg captured the 2022 Mid-Penn title, defeating Camp Hill 14-6.
