Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 9

Sentinel Staff
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 9:
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
|Cedar Cliff
| 8-2
| 12-3
|Central Dauphin
| 8-3
| 11-4
|Cumberland Valley
| 7-4
| 11-4
|Altoona
| 7-4
| 9-5
|Red Land
| 5-6
| 10-6
|State College
| 5-6
| 7-7
|Chambersburg
| 1-9
| 5-10
|Mifflin County
| 1-9
| 3-10
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| *Mechanicsburg
| 12-1
| 14-3
| Carlisle
| 10-3
| 11-5
| Lower Dauphin
| 8-5
| 8-11
| Susq. Township
| 8-6
| 10-6
| Palmyra
| 6-7
| 7-10
| Hershey
| 4-7
| 5-10
| Bishop McDevitt
| 3-9
| 3-13
| CD East
| 0-11
| 1-15
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Waynesboro
| 9-3
| 10-4
| Greencastle
| 9-3
| 11-4
| West Perry
| 8-4
| 12-4
| Northern
| 8-4
| 11-5
| Shippensburg
| 8-4
| 10-7
| Big Spring
| 4-8
| 5-11
| James Buchanan
| 1-11
| 3-13
| Boiling Springs
| 1-12
| 2-14
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Camp Hill
| 8-1
| 11-4
| East Pennsboro
| 10-2
| 13-3
| Middletown
| 7-3
| 11-6
| Trinity
| 6-4
| 8-8
| Harrisburg
| 2-9
| 2-11
| Milton Hershey
| 2-8
| 2-10
| Steel-High
| 0-8
0-11
The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.
MPC Baseball Championship Schedule
- 4 p.m.: Commonwealth champion vs Keystone champion (Mechanicsburg) at Milton Hershey HS
- 4 p.m.: Capital champion vs Colonial champion at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown
- 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
Photos: Shippensburg at Boiling Springs baseball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!