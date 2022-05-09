Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 8

Sentinel Staff
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 8:
Mid-Penn Conference Standings Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Cedar Cliff 8-2 12-3 Central Dauphin 8-3 11-4 Cumberland Valley 7-4 10-4 Altoona 7-4 9-5 Red Land 5-5 8-6 State College 5-6 7-7 Chambersburg 1-9 5-10 Mifflin County 1-9 3-10 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall *Mechanicsburg 11-1 13-3 Carlisle 9-3 10-5 Lower Dauphin 8-4 8-10 Susq. Township 7-6 9-6 Palmyra 5-7 6-10 Hershey 4-6 5-9 Bishop McDevitt 3-8 3-12 CD East 0-10 1-14
*clinched a share of division title
Team Division Overall Waynesboro 9-3 10-4 Greencastle 8-3 10-4 West Perry 8-4 12-4 Northern 8-4 10-5 Shippensburg 8-4 11-5 Big Spring 4-8 5-10 James Buchanan 1-11 3-13 Boiling Springs 1-11 2-13 Capital Division
Team Division Overall Camp Hill 7-1 10-4 East Pennsboro 9-2 12-3 Middletown 6-3 10-6 Trinity 6-3 8-7 Harrisburg 2-7 2-9 Steel-High 0-7 0-10 Milton Hershey 0-8 0-10
The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.
MPC Baseball Championship Schedule 4 p.m.: Commonwealth vs Keystone at Milton Hershey HS 4 p.m.: Capital vs Colonial at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown (Lower Dauphin) 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
Photos: Shippensburg at Boiling Springs baseball
Shippensburg's Tucker Chamberlin, right, steals third base as Boiling Springs' Logan Gelbaugh watches the play during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Tucker Chamberlin crosses home plate to score a run during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Landon Carbaugh fires in a strike during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game aganst Boiling Springs Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Joey Serafin, back, fields a ground ball to the infield and makes the throw to Conner Meikrantz at first base to make the out against Shippensburg's Kade Rumbaugh during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Logan Gelbaugh, back, makes a safe slide into home plate as Shippensburg's John Piseck waits for the ball to reach him during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Matt McNair hits the ball during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Austin Kelso, back, survives a pick off attempt at first base from Boiling Springs' Conner Meikrantz during the third inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Tucker Chamberlin makes a safe slide into third base during the third inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game against Boiling Springs Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Maddex LaBuda fires in a strike during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game aganst Shippensburg Tuesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
