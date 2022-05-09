 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Mechanicsbug Bishop McDevitt 4.jpg

Mechanicsburg's Dylan Hellam rounds third base on his way to home plate to score a run during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Bishop McDevitt Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 8:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Cedar Cliff 8-2 12-3
Central Dauphin 8-3 11-4
Cumberland Valley 7-4 10-4
Altoona  7-4 9-5
Red Land 5-5 8-6
State College 5-6 7-7
Chambersburg 1-9 5-10
Mifflin County 1-9 3-10

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 *Mechanicsburg 11-1 13-3
 Carlisle  9-3 10-5
 Lower Dauphin 8-4 8-10
 Susq. Township 7-6 9-6
 Palmyra 5-7 6-10
 Hershey 4-6 5-9
 Bishop McDevitt 3-8 3-12
 CD East 0-10 1-14

*clinched a share of division title

Colonial Division 

Team  Division Overall
 Waynesboro 9-3 10-4
 Greencastle 8-3 10-4
 West Perry  8-4 12-4
 Northern 8-4 10-5
 Shippensburg 8-4 11-5
 Big Spring 4-8 5-10
 James Buchanan 1-11 3-13
 Boiling Springs 1-11 2-13

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 Camp Hill 7-1 10-4
 East Pennsboro 9-2 12-3
 Middletown 6-3 10-6
 Trinity 6-3 8-7
 Harrisburg 2-7 2-9
 Steel-High 0-7 0-10
 Milton Hershey 0-8 0-10

The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.

MPC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 17

  • 4 p.m.: Commonwealth vs Keystone at Milton Hershey HS
  • 4 p.m.: Capital vs Colonial at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown (Lower Dauphin)
  • 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
