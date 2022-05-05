 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle ST Baseball 11.JPG

Carlisle's Noah Shatto, left, slides safely home ahead of the catch from Susquehanna Township's Ben Witters during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 4:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Central Dauphin 8-2 11-3
Cedar Cliff 7-2 11-3
Cumberland Valley 7-3 10-3
Altoona  6-4 8-5
Red Land 5-5 8-6
State College 4-6 6-7
Chambersburg 1-8 5-9
Mifflin County 1-9 3-10

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 Mechanicsburg 11-1 13-3
 Carlisle  9-2 10-4
 Lower Dauphin 8-4 8-9
 Susq. Township 7-6 9-6
 Palmyra 5-7 6-10
 Bishop McDevitt 3-8 3-12
 Hershey 3-6 4-9
 CD East 0-10 1-13

People are also reading…

Colonial Division 

Team  Division Overall
 Greencastle 8-2 10-3
 Waynesboro 8-3 9-4
 West Perry  8-3 12-3
 Northern 7-4 9-5
 Shippensburg 7-4 10-5
 Big Spring 3-8 4-10
 James Buchanan 1-10 3-12
 Boiling Springs 1-10 2-12

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 Camp Hill 7-1 10-4
 East Pennsboro 8-2 11-3
 Middletown 6-2 10-5
 Trinity 6-3 8-7
 Harrisburg 2-7 2-9
 Steel-High 0-7 0-10
 Milton Hershey 0-8 0-10

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News