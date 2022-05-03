 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 2

Carlisle ST Baseball 11.JPG

Carlisle's Noah Shatto, left, slides safely home ahead of the catch from Susquehanna Township's Ben Witters during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 2:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Central Dauphin 8-1 11-2
Cumberland Valley 6-3 9-3
Cedar Cliff 6-2 10-3
Red Land  5-4 8-5
Altoona 5-4 7-5
State College 4-6 6-7
Chambersburg 1-8 5-9
Mifflin County 1-8 3-9

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 Mechanicsburg 10-1 12-3
 Carlisle  9-2 10-4
 Lower Dauphin 7-4 7-9
 Palmyra 5-6 6-9
 Susq. Township 4-6 7-6
 Bishop McDevitt 3-6 3-10
 Hershey 3-6 4-9
 CD East 0-9 1-12

Colonial Division 

Team  Division Overall
 Waynesboro 8-2 9-3
 Greencastle 7-2 9-3
 West Perry  7-3 11-3
 Northern 6-4 8-5
 Shippensburg 6-4 9-5
 Big Spring 3-7 4-9
 James Buchanan 1-9 3-11
 Boiling Springs 1-9 2-11

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 Camp Hill 7-1 10-4
 East Pennsboro 7-2 10-3
 Middletown 6-2 10-5
 Trinity 5-3 7-7
 Harrisburg 2-6 2-8
 Steel-High 0-7 0-10
 Milton Hershey 0-7 0-9

