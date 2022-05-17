Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 16

Sentinel Staff
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 16:
Mid-Penn Conference Standings Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall *Cedar Cliff 10-4 14-5 Altoona 10-4 12-5 Central Dauphin 9-5 12-6 Cumberland Valley 9-5 14-5 Red Land 6-8 11-8 State College 6-8 8-9 Mifflin County 2-12 4-13 Chambersburg 3-11 7-11
*clinched share of division title (Altoona wins power rating tie breaker for spot in Mid-Penn playoffs)
Cumberland Valley 11, Cedar Cliff 3
Keystone Division
Team Division Overall *Mechanicsburg 13-1 16-3 Carlisle 10-4 13-6 Lower Dauphin 8-6 8-12 Susq. Township 9-6 12-6 Palmyra 7-7 9-11 Hershey 4-8 5-13 Bishop McDevitt 4-9 5-13 CD East 0-12 1-17
Susquehanna Township 6, Kutztown 3
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, ppd.
Bishop McDevitt 5, East Pennsboro 4
Team Division Overall *Greencastle 10-4 13-5 *Northern 10-4 13-7 Shippensburg 9-5 11-8 Waynesboro 9-5 10-6 West Perry 9-5 13-6 Big Spring 5-9 6-12 James Buchanan 2-12 5-14 Boiling Springs 2-13 3-16
*clinched share of division title (Greencastle wins power rating tiebreaker for spot in Mid-Penn playoffs)
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro,ppd.
Big Spring 4, Biglerville 3
Capital Division
Team Division Overall *Camp Hill 11-1 15-4 East Pennsboro 10-2 14-4 Trinity 8-4 11-8 Middletown 7-5 11-9 Harrisburg 2-10 2-12 Milton Hershey 2-8 2-10 Steel-High 0-10
1-13
The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.
MPC Baseball Championship Schedule 4 p.m.: Commonwealth champion (Altoona) vs Keystone champion (Mechanicsburg) at Milton Hershey HS 4 p.m.: Capital champion (Camp Hill) vs Colonial champion (Greencastle) at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
