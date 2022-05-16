 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Mechanicsburg 7.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes a safe slide across home plate ahead of the tag from Carlisle's Richard Kline during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Wednesday afternoon at George Bowen Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 15:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
*Cedar Cliff 10-3 14-4
Altoona 9-4 11-5
Central Dauphin 9-5 12-6
Cumberland Valley 8-5 13-5
Red Land 6-7 11-7
State College 6-8 8-9
Mifflin County 2-12 4-13
Chambersburg 3-11 7-11

*clinched share of division title

Monday's games

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Altoona

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 *Mechanicsburg 13-1 16-3
 Carlisle  10-4 13-6
 Lower Dauphin 8-6 8-12
 Susq. Township 9-6 12-6
 Palmyra 7-7 9-11
 Hershey 4-8 5-13
 Bishop McDevitt 4-9 4-13
 CD East 0-12 1-17

*clinched division title

Saturday's games

Carlisle 7, Northern 0

Greencastle 6, Hershey 1

Susquehanna Township 6, Kutztown 3

Monday's games

Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro

Colonial Division 

Team  Division Overall
 *Greencastle 10-4 13-5
 *Northern 10-4 13-7
 Shippensburg 9-5 11-8
 Waynesboro 9-5 10-6
 West Perry 9-5 13-6
 Big Spring 5-9 6-12
 James Buchanan 2-12 5-14
 Boiling Springs 2-13 3-16

*clinched share of division title (teams split division games so team with higher D3 power rating advances to Mid-Penn Tournament. Greencastle currently holds the higher rating).

Saturday's games

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 *Camp Hill 11-1 15-4
 East Pennsboro 10-2 14-3
 Trinity 8-4 11-8
 Middletown 7-5 11-9
 Harrisburg 2-10 2-12
 Milton Hershey 2-8 2-10
 Steel-High 0-10

 1-13

*clinched division title

The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.

MPC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 17

  • 4 p.m.: Commonwealth champion vs Keystone champion (Mechanicsburg) at Milton Hershey HS
  • 4 p.m.: Capital champion (Camp Hill) vs Colonial champion (Northern or Greencastle) at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown
  • 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
