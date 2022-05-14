Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 14

Sentinel Staff
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 14:
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
|*Cedar Cliff
| 10-3
| 14-4
|Altoona
| 9-4
| 11-5
|Central Dauphin
| 9-5
| 12-6
|Cumberland Valley
| 8-5
| 13-5
|Red Land
| 6-7
| 11-7
|State College
| 6-8
| 8-9
|Mifflin County
| 2-12
| 4-13
|Chambersburg
| 3-11
| 7-11
*clinched share of division title
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| *Mechanicsburg
| 13-1
| 16-3
| Carlisle
| 10-4
| 13-6
| Lower Dauphin
| 8-6
| 8-12
| Susq. Township
| 9-6
| 11-6
| Palmyra
| 7-7
| 9-11
| Hershey
| 4-8
| 5-13
| Bishop McDevitt
| 4-9
| 4-13
| CD East
| 0-12
| 1-17
Susquehanna Township at Kutztown
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| *Greencastle
| 10-4
| 13-5
| *Northern
| 10-4
| 13-7
| Shippensburg
| 9-5
| 11-8
| Waynesboro
| 9-5
| 10-6
| West Perry
| 9-5
| 13-6
| Big Spring
| 5-9
| 6-12
| James Buchanan
| 2-12
| 5-14
| Boiling Springs
| 2-13
| 3-16
*clinched share of division title (teams split division games so team with higher D3 power rating advances to Mid-Penn Tournament. Greencastle currently hold the higher rating).
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| *Camp Hill
| 11-1
| 15-4
| East Pennsboro
| 10-2
| 14-3
| Trinity
| 8-4
| 11-8
| Middletown
| 7-5
| 11-9
| Harrisburg
| 2-10
| 2-12
| Milton Hershey
| 2-8
| 2-10
| Steel-High
| 0-10
1-13
The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.
MPC Baseball Championship Schedule
- 4 p.m.: Commonwealth champion vs Keystone champion (Mechanicsburg) at Milton Hershey HS
- 4 p.m.: Capital champion (Camp Hill) vs Colonial champion (Northern or Greencastle) at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown
- 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
Photos: Mechanicsburg at Carlisle baseball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!