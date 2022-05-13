 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 12

  • 0
CV NY 18.jpg

Northern's head baseball coach Jacob Warner talks to his team before the start of their game against Cumberland Valley in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 12:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Cedar Cliff 9-3 13-4
Central Dauphin 9-4 12-5
Altoona 9-4 11-5
Cumberland Valley 8-5 12-5
Red Land 6-7 11-7
State College 6-7 8-8
Mifflin County 2-10 4-11
Chambersburg 1-11 5-11

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 *Mechanicsburg 13-1 15-3
 Carlisle  10-4 11-6
 Lower Dauphin 8-6 8-12
 Susq. Township 9-6 11-6
 Palmyra 7-7 9-10
 Hershey 4-8 5-11
 Bishop McDevitt 4-9 4-13
 CD East 0-12 1-17

People are also reading…

*clinched division title

Colonial Division 

Team  Division Overall
 *Greencastle 10-4 11-5
 *Northern 10-4 13-5
 Shippensburg 9-5 11-8
 Waynesboro 9-5 10-6
 West Perry 9-5 13-6
 Big Spring 5-9 6-12
 James Buchanan 2-12 4-14
 Boiling Springs 2-13 3-15

*clinched share of the division

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 *Camp Hill 10-1 14-4
 East Pennsboro 10-2 13-3
 Trinity 8-4 11-8
 Middletown 7-5 11-8
 Harrisburg 2-10 2-12
 Milton Hershey 2-8 2-10
 Steel-High 0-9

 1-12

*clinched share of the division

The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.

MPC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 17

  • 4 p.m.: Commonwealth champion vs Keystone champion (Mechanicsburg) at Milton Hershey HS
  • 4 p.m.: Capital champion vs Colonial champion (Northern or Greencastle) at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown
  • 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News